JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

10,300-10,350 is the strong resistance zone in Nifty: HDFC Securities
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: Key things to track before trading begins on Dalal Street

Catch all live market action here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

markets, Sensex, Nifty

The benchmark indices are expected to open lower on Wednesday tracking negative trend seen in Asian markets after weaker crude oil prices took a toll on Wall Street, while the euro kept big gains after enjoying a boost from robust German economic growth.

Back home, trade deficit widened to $14.02 billion in October 2017 as against $11.13 billion in October 2016. Export declined by 1.12 per cent to $23 billion during the month under review, retreating from a six-month high growth in September as shipments of textiles, pharmaceuticals, leather and gems and jewellery fell, official data showed.

Meanwhile, ss many as 74 companies are likely to report their September quarter numbers. These include Care Ratings, Somani Ceramics, HMT, Automotive Axles, Digjam, Golden Tobacco, Wonderla Holidays and The New India Assurance, among others. 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

8:47 AM

Singapore Nifty
 
At 8:45 am, SGX Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty50 performance, was trading at 10,195, down 32 points or 0.32%.

8:45 AM Good Morning!

Welcome to Business Standard's market liveblog. 
First Published: Wed, November 15 2017. 08:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

MARKETS LIVE: Key things to track before trading begins on Dalal Street

Catch all live market action here

Catch all live market action here
The benchmark indices are expected to open lower on Wednesday tracking negative trend seen in Asian markets after weaker crude oil prices took a toll on Wall Street, while the euro kept big gains after enjoying a boost from robust German economic growth.

Back home, trade deficit widened to $14.02 billion in October 2017 as against $11.13 billion in October 2016. Export declined by 1.12 per cent to $23 billion during the month under review, retreating from a six-month high growth in September as shipments of textiles, pharmaceuticals, leather and gems and jewellery fell, official data showed.

Meanwhile, ss many as 74 companies are likely to report their September quarter numbers. These include Care Ratings, Somani Ceramics, HMT, Automotive Axles, Digjam, Golden Tobacco, Wonderla Holidays and The New India Assurance, among others. 
 image
Business Standard
177 22

MARKETS LIVE: Key things to track before trading begins on Dalal Street

Catch all live market action here

The benchmark indices are expected to open lower on Wednesday tracking negative trend seen in Asian markets after weaker crude oil prices took a toll on Wall Street, while the euro kept big gains after enjoying a boost from robust German economic growth.

Back home, trade deficit widened to $14.02 billion in October 2017 as against $11.13 billion in October 2016. Export declined by 1.12 per cent to $23 billion during the month under review, retreating from a six-month high growth in September as shipments of textiles, pharmaceuticals, leather and gems and jewellery fell, official data showed.

Meanwhile, ss many as 74 companies are likely to report their September quarter numbers. These include Care Ratings, Somani Ceramics, HMT, Automotive Axles, Digjam, Golden Tobacco, Wonderla Holidays and The New India Assurance, among others. 

image
Business Standard
177 22