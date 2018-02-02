MARKETS LIVE: Indices at 2-wk low, Sensex slips 500 pts, Nifty below 10900

Interview of the day Best days of mid-cap and small-cap segments are over: Samir Arora As expected, Budget 2018 has reintroduced long term capital gains tax (LTCG) on sale of equity shares, which SAMIR ARORA, founder and fund manager, Helios Capital believes is the real negative in among the proposals announced. Indian markets will underperform global markets for the next few months, he adds. READ FULL INTERVIEW HERE LIC Housing, Corporation Bank among 29 stocks that hit 52-week low LIC Housing Finance, Cummins India, DCM Shriram Industries, Indo Count Industries, Vivimed Labs and Wim Plast were among 29 stocks from the S&P BSE500 and S&P BSE Smallcap index hitting their respective 52-week lows after the these indices falls more than 1% on Friday. Shares of five public sector banks such as Allahabad Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Corporation Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank and United Bank of India too hit 52-week lows on BSE. READ MORE Market Check S&P BSE Sensex 35,426.97 -1.34% Nifty 50 10,857.90 -1.44% S&P BSE 200 4,726.34 -1.66% Nifty 500 9,480.80 -2.13% S&P BSE Mid-Cap 16,769.62 -2.90% S&P BSE Small-Cap 17,985.15 -3.91% Bajaj Auto hits new high on strong January sales Bajaj Auto hit a new high of Rs 3,473, up 2% on BSE in early morning trade, after the company reported healthy sales growth for January, with total sales jumping 46% at 353,147 units over the previous year. It had sold total 241,917 units in the same month last year. The company’s overall motorcycles sales jump 36% year on year (YoY) at 288,936 units. READ MORE PC Jeweller slips to the lowest level in 9 months BSE Smallcap down over 5%, PC Jewellers tanks 50%

Benchmark indices and trades in negative after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley proposed a long-term capital gains tax.

has proposed to levy long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) of 10% on gains exceeding Rs 100,000 from sale of equity shares. However, capital gains made on shares until January 31, 2018, would be grandfathered, the finance minister said. Also, there has been no change in the definition of short-term capital gains tax (STCG).

Signalling, that fiscal prudence has gone off track, Jaitley proposed a fiscal deficit target of 3.3% of GDP for 2018-19. The target he had set for 2018-19 last year was 3%.

This year's budget focussed more on rural and agri economy. My government is committed to the welfare of the fares. Agriculture is an enterprise and encouraging farmers to earn more," he added.



Globally, were muted following mixed signals from Wall Street. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan paused around record highs.