MARKETS LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open flat ahead of Aug F&O expiry; NTPC falls

Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to have expanded 6.6% in the April-June quarter, according to economists polled by Reuters. That would mark a solid acceleration from 6.1% growth in January-March, but still lag China’s 6.9% print in the latest quarter.

Back home, India’s economy may show further signs of recovery in the latest quarter from a shock cash squeeze late last year, but the rebound is not expected to be strong enough to help it reclaim the crown of the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

Tensions between the US and North Korea simmer again after President dismissed any diplomatic negotiations via a tweet, saying “talking is not the answer,” a day after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile that flew over Japan.

The benchmark indices open flat as investors stay on egde ahead of the expiry of August series F&O contracts. However, most Asian indices were trading higher on Thursday after positive gave a boost overnight as the dollar held onto overnight gains.

Benchmark indices open flat as investors stay on egde ahead of the expiry of August series F&O contracts.



At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 31,630, down 15 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 9,875, down 9 points.

NTPC, ONGC, RIL, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, DHFL, Fortis Health, Biocon and Ajanta Pharma are few of the stocks to watch out for in today's trade

Ambuja Cements

Current price: Rs 280

Target price: Rs 285

Keep a stop at Rs 277 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 282 and Rs 283. Book profits at Rs 285.

Hindalco

Current price: Rs 236

Target price: Rs 240

Keep a stop at Rs 234 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 238 and Rs 239. Book profits at Rs 240.

Harvey floods US refineries, roils global fuel markets

Tropical Storm Harvey further damaged the heart of the US energy industry on Wednesday, churning into Louisiana after flooding the biggest US refinery in Texas, forcing major pipelines to halt operations and threatening a supply squeeze for weeks.





Benchmark US gasoline prices and margins surged to two-year highs as Colonial Pipeline, the biggest US fuel system, said it would shut its main lines to the Northeast by Thursday, hit by outages at pumping points and lack of supplies from refiners.

CLSA's top India bets

As the capex-cycle recovery sets in, earnings growth can improve materially for corporate banks ICICI and SBI), giant E&C player L&T and cement (Ambuja). The expected housing boom should augur well for housing-finance companies, buildingmaterials names (cement firms and Astral) and property developers (Godrej Properties). We also like IndusInd, Jubilant Foodworks and metals players (Vedanta and JSW Steel).

Govt mops up Rs 9,100 cr through NTPC share sale

The government has raised Rs 9,100 crore through a share sale in power utility NTPC. The investor demand for the offer for sale (OFS) fell short as the centre had put on block a total of Rs 13,800 crore worth of shares.

The OFS saw a total of 548 million bids against 824 million shares on offer, which includes the green-shoe portion. The retail portion of the share sale saw only 73 per cent subscription on Wednesday. Shares of NTPC closed at Rs 168, also the floor price for the OFS. Retail investors were offered an additional five per cent discount. READ MORE



Top trading ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher:

INDIA CEMENTS - BUY

CMP: Rs 173.90

TARGET: Rs 192

STOP LOSS: Rs 165

SPECIALITY RESTAURANTS - BUY

CMP: Rs 121.55

TARGET: Rs 135

STOP LOSS: Rs 113

HINDUSTAN OIL EXPLORATION - BUY

CMP: Rs 82.40

TARGET: Rs 89

STOP LOSS: Rs 80

Nifty view from Prabhudas Lilladher:

Nifty technically continues to make lower top on daily chart, however after making a low at 9,700 levels the RSI is showing signs of bounce back, now having the near term resistance level of 9,950. However, the support for the day is seen at 9,840 while resistance is seen at 9,930.

Market outlook for the day

Nifty closed well in the positive territory in Wednesday's trading session reaching almost the upper end of the range. The range for the Index is 9950-9740 levels and in this process of consolidation it has formed a symmetrical triangular pattern. Now, since it has reversed from the upper end of the range it is likely to again fall towards the lower end of the range i.e. 9800 at least in the short term.

The momentum indicators on the weekly charts are well into the sell mode which indicates that the bears have an upper hand. However, if 9950 levels get taken off then a new high can be expected till then aggressive long positions should be avoided

(Source: Anand Rathi Research)

Almost all banned notes back in banking system

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said it estimated that people had returned almost 99 per cent of the scrapped Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes after demonetisation, effectively putting a question mark over the government gaining handsomely by the unreturned money turning into a special dividend by the central bank.

In its annual report, the RBI also said the face value of fake high-value notes was minuscule at Rs 41 crore.

The central bank said people had returned Rs 15.28 lakh crore of the Rs 15.44 lakh banned currency, or 98.96 per cent of the scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, to the banking system. READ MORE



SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 20 points lower at 9,860 indicating a flat opening for the domestic market.

8:44 AM Asian Markets





Investors rediscovered a taste for the dollar and Asian shares on Thursday as upbeat Chinese and U.S. economic news whetted appetite for riskier assets globally, even as tensions over North Korea simmered in the background.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2%, leaving it a modest 0.7% firmer for the month so far.

Japan's Nikkei .N225 rose 0.6% to its best level in two weeks, helped by a pullback in the yen. The index was still down 1.5% on the month, however.

South Korea’s Kospi index fluctuated after a Twitter post on North Korea from US President Donald Trump.

US GDP

Gross domestic product was revised higher to show a 3% annual growth rate in the second quarter, due partly to robust consumer spending as well as strong business investment.

Wall Street gains in overnight trade

US stocks rose on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected US economic growth outweighed concerns about escalating tensions between the United States and North Korea and uncertainty in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey





The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.06 points, or 0.12%, to end at 21,892.43, the S&P 500 gained 11.29 points, or 0.46%, to 2,457.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 66.42 points, or 1.05%, to 6,368.31.

