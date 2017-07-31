MARKETS LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open flat amid global geopolitical tensions

Asian shares dipped on Monday following a lackluster end to last week globally on some earnings disappointments, while the dollar edged up but remained capped by US political uncertainty. Investors stuck to perceived havens such as the Japanese yen and gold after North Korea conducted another missile test late on Friday that it said proved its ability to strike the US mainland.

will also keep an eye at for the day. 92 companies on the BSE will declare their Q1 results later today including Balrampur Chini, Bharat Electronics, Interglobe Aviation, Jaypee Infratech, Jaiprakash Ventures, Reliance Power and Siemens among others.

Benchmark indices are likely to open flat following the global peers following mixed ending for on Friday amid geopolitical tensions in the Korean peninsula and rising oil prices. The Street might get a boost on optimism ahead of the Monetary policy meet, which will start tomorrow.

Despite rally there are opportunities in markets, says Manishi Raychaudhuri of BNP Paribas in this exclusive interview READ IT HERE

Interview of the day

Manishi Raychaudhuri, Asia Pacific equity strategist and head of equity research, Asia Pacific, at BNP Paribas, tells Puneet Wadhwa that though he remains overweight, the extent of that position has reduced slightly in the past couple of months, as India’s valuation premium to Asian peers has increased markedly.

Today the markets are likely to open on flat note. All emerging markets are trading mixed. The coming session is likely to witness a range of 9950 (Nifty) on declines and 10100 on advances: SMC Global

FPIs pump in $4 bn in July

Overseas investors have pumped a staggering $4 billion into the Indian capital market this month, primarily due to "better prospects" of economic growth as compared to other emerging markets.





Click here for full report The latest inflow follows net infusion of Rs 1.6 lakh crore in the previous five months (February-June). In January, they had pulled out Rs 3,496 crore.

SIS IPO to hit bourses today

The Security and Intelligence Services (India) Limited is eyeing to raise Rs 3,622.50 million through initial public offering (IPO) to be opened on July 31.

The IPO, which will be closed on August 2, offers equity shares of Rs 10. The price band of the offer is fixed from Rs 805 to Rs 815 per equity share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 18 equity shares and in multiplies of 18 equity shares thereafter. Click here for more

Top trading ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher:

BUY RELIANCE INFRA

CMP: Rs 526

TARGET: Rs 570

STOP LOSS: Rs 502

BUY MAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE

CMP: Rs 251.70

TARGET: Rs 274

STOP LOSS: Rs 235

BUY IRB INFRA

CMP: Rs 225.75

TARGET: Rs 250





Click here for detailed report STOP LOSS: Rs 212

Oil hits two-month high

Oil ended its strongest week this year with a surge on Friday, built on receding fears of oversupply, as US crude came within striking distance of $50 a barrel for the first time since the end of May.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 1 point lower at 10,034 indicating a flat opening for the domestic market.

Asian Markets



Asian shares were trading mixed on Friday amid negative global cues. Investors remianed on edge investinh mostly in safe havens like gold and Yen after North Korea conducted another missile test late on Friday that it said proved its ability to strike the US mainland. The US responded by flying two bombers over the Korean peninsula on Sunday.



The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.1% while Japan's Nikkei was little changed, with a firm yen offsetting data showing the country's industrial output rebounded in June from a decline in May.

Australian shares, on the other hand, advanced 0.2%.

8:47 AM Wall Street





On Friday, the S&P and Nasdaq closed lower after earnings from companies including Amazon, Exxon Mobil and Starbucks disappointed.But the Dow Jones closed higher and set an intraday record, lifted by Chevron's strong earnings.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.76 points, or 0.15%, to 21,830.31, the S&P 500 lost 3.32 points, or 0.13%, to 2,472.1 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.51 points, or 0.12%, to 6,374.68.