MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up over 100 pts, Nifty trades above 10,500; PNB dn 8%

PNB Fraud: We are committed to pursue clean & responsive banking; Will follow regulator's instructions on repayment of other banks, says PNB MD & CEO PNB Fraud: Bank will honour all its bonafide commitments; Bank has made employees involved, a part of the criminal complaint, says PNB MD & CEO PNB Fraud: This is a standalone incident in one of our branches. All our branches have been scanned for the possibility of a similar incident, PNB MD & CEO PNB Fraud: Have informed probe agencies about the fraud; Kept all lenders aware of developments on $1.77 billion fraud, says PNB MD & CEO PNB Fraud: Nirav Modi has come out with some vague offers, PNB MD & CEO PNB Fraud: Informed Sebi on time.We will not spare anyone involved in this scam, says PNB MD & CEO

The benchmark indices were trading higher on Thursday, taking cues from its key Asian counterparts.



Punjab national Bank (PNB) countinued its journey south on Thursday with the stock slipping over 6%. On Wednesday, the scrip had tanked 10% on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) after the state-owned bank said that it had detected some fraudulent and unauthorised transactions worth about Rs 1.13 trillion ($1,771.69 million) at one of its branches in Mumbai. The development triggered a fall in most other banking stocks, with the Bank index slipping around 5%.



The country’s second-largest public sector bank (PSB) said two of its employees were involved in the scam, where the bank’s core banking system was bypassed to raise payment notes to overseas branches of other Indian banks, including Allahabad Bank, Axis Bank, and Union Bank of India, using the international financial communication system, SWIFT.In global markets, gained on Thursday after Wall Street brushed aside strong US inflation data and surged, a counterintuitive move that also saw the dollar pinned at two-week lows even as Treasury yields jumped in anticipation of a quicker pace of US interest rate hikes.Chinese and South Korean are closed starting Thursday, joining Taiwan. Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia will see only a half-day of trading.

Japanese stocks were higher despite fresh gains for the yen, which had sent the Nikkei Stock Average to four-month lows on both Tuesday and Wednesday. The index was up 1.6% after having fallen in 12 of the prior 15 sessions.

Financials were among the big gainers as US Treasury yields hit fresh multiyear highs Wednesday. That included Dai-ichi Life, which jumped 3.7% to erase the week’s decline.

(with wire inputs)