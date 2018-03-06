MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens sharply up, Nifty reclaims 10,400 levels

Catch all the market news here.

The domestic indices opened higher on Tuesday, taking cues from its key Asian counterparts.



In the global markets, Asian share regained some ground on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump faced growing pressure from political allies to pull back from proposed steel and aluminum tariffs, easing investor worries about an imminent trade war.



MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan rose 0.5 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei jumped 2.0 per cent, a day after it hit a five-month low.



MSCI’s broadest gauge of the world’s stock snapped four-day losing streak on Monday by notching up 0.67 per cent. It added 0.16 per cent in Asia on Tuesday.



US rallied on Monday as fears of a global trade war ebbed with investors betting that US President Donald Trump would back down on his threat to impose hefty tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 336.7 points, or 1.37 per cent, to 24,874.76, the S&P 500 gained 29.69 points, or 1.10 per cent, to 2,720.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 72.84 points, or 1 per cent, to 7,330.71.



(with inputs from Reuters)

SI Reporter