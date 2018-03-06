MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens sharply up, Nifty reclaims 10,400 levels

BSE Midcap: Vakrangee, Jindal Steel, SAIL among top gainers Metal stocks rebound (Image source: NSE) Technical view on the Nifty Technically, Nifty is taking a strong support at 10320-10270 levels. Any closing below the same may drag the Nifty towards 10200/10100. On the flip side, resistance lies at 10420/10500 range (Source: Nirmal Bang) Sectoral Trend Sensex Heatmap Stocks in News The Indian Energy Exchange is looking at launching a spot gas exchange for trading of natural gas produced by marginal fields. Fortis Health: Singh family control drops to 0.14% HDFC Bank hikes bulk deposits rates upto 175bps Arvind plans apparel parks, textile unit in AP DLF, HDIL - Land prices rise by 40% along proposed Delhi-Jaipur expressway Ramco Cements to acquire clinker grinding unit from Ramco Industries for Rs 17 crore. Somany Ceramics board approved plan to merge three units of promoter group with itself. Sun Pharma details of the 3 observations have come out. The observations looks not serious. The plant should get clearance in due course (Source: Nirmal Bang)
The domestic indices opened higher on Tuesday, taking cues from its key Asian counterparts.
In the global markets, Asian share regained some ground on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump faced growing pressure from political allies to pull back from proposed steel and aluminum tariffs, easing investor worries about an imminent trade war.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei jumped 2.0 per cent, a day after it hit a five-month low.
MSCI’s broadest gauge of the world’s stock markets snapped four-day losing streak on Monday by notching up 0.67 per cent. It added 0.16 per cent in Asia on Tuesday.
US stocks rallied on Monday as fears of a global trade war ebbed with investors betting that US President Donald Trump would back down on his threat to impose hefty tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 336.7 points, or 1.37 per cent, to 24,874.76, the S&P 500 gained 29.69 points, or 1.10 per cent, to 2,720.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 72.84 points, or 1 per cent, to 7,330.71.
