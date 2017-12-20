MARKETS LIVE: Indices cool off after hitting fresh record high at open

Back home, the sentiment might be aided after PM Modi's BJP won key polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

The US House of Representatives initially passed the tax legislation in a Tuesday afternoon vote, but the bill included provisions that did not comply with Senate rules. The Senate was expected to vote on a revised version of the bill, with the offending provisions removed. If the Senate approves the bill as expected, the House will vote again on Wednesday.

Benchmark indices open flat on Wednesday after touching new highs as Asian shares fell taking their cues from with investor enthusiasm toward US tax changes ebbing as the long-awaited reform bill wound its way through Congress, while higher US Treasury yields underpinned the dollar.

9:14 AM

Astron Paper IPO over-subscribed 12.39 times on third day

Astron Paper and Board Mills' initial public offer (IPO) was over-subscribed 12.39 times on the third day of issue on Tuesday.

The IPO to raise Rs 70 crore received bids for 17,34,31,720 shares against the total issue size of 1,40,00,000 shares, data available with the NSE showed.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was over-subscribed 5.74 times and that of non- institutional investors 1.15 times. The segment set aside for retail investors was over-subscribed 33.57 times.

9:06 AM

Few trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher:

FORCE MOTORS - BUY

CMP: Rs 3,302

STOP LOSS: Rs 2,600

TARGET: Rs 3,800

HERO MOTO CORP - BUY

CMP: Rs 3701

STOP LOSS: Rs 3500

TARGET: Rs 3800

9:00 AM

Key trading ideas from HDFC Securities:

Buy Veto Switchgears

CMP: Rs 246.35

Stoploss: Rs 235

Target: Rs 265

Buy Genus Power

CMP: Rs 74.70

Stoploss: Rs 71

Target: Rs 82

8:56 AM

Nifty outlook by HDFC Securities

In the current Week, Nifty surpassed the crucial resistance of 10,350 and sustained above it. Nifty has broken out from the downward sloping trend line on the daily charts. Recently, Nifty has formed higher bottoms followed by higher top on the daily chart, indicating bullish trend reversal. Nifty is currently placed above 10, 20, 50, 100 and 200-DMA, indicating bullish trend on all time frames. Oscillators like ADX, KST and MACD have turned bullish on the short term charts. Targets for Nifty are seen at 10530 and 10855. Stoploss in Nifty longs should be kept at 10,170 on closing basis.

8:51 AM

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 18 points lower at 10451 indicating a flat to negative opening for the domestic market.

8:48 AM

Asian shares slip

Asian shares fell on Wednesday, taking their cues from Wall Street with investor enthusiasm toward US tax changes ebbing as the long-awaited reform bill wound its way through Congress, while higher US Treasury yields underpinned the dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2% in early trading, while Japan's Nikkei stock index also edged down 0.2%.

8:44 AM

US stocks fall



US stocks fell on Tuesday as excitement over the likelihood of a tax code revamp was offset by concern over its effect on years of monetary policy stimulus and the future of interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37.45 points, or 0.15%, to 24,754.75, the S&P 500 lost 8.69 points, or 0.32%, to 2,681.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.91 points, or 0.44%, to 6,963.85

8:29 AM Good Morning!



Welcome to market's live blog. Catch all market action here