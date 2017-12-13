MARKETS LIVE: Key things to track before trading begins on Dalal Street

justified the Reserve Bank of India's stance of a status quo in its monetary policy review earlier this month. It had projected to be in the range of 4.3-4.7 per cent in the second half of the year.

Back home, investors will react to November CPI rising to 15-month high of 4.88% and industrial output growth slowing to a 3-month low of 2.2% in October.

The benchmark indices are expected to open lower tracking Asian markets, which were treading water ahead of US Federal Reserve's policy outcome later today, wherein it is widely expected to raise interest rates by at least 25 basis points (bps).

8:56 AM

Nifty outlook by HDFC Securities

In the period of December 6, 2017 to December 11, 2017, Nifty recovered sharply from 10,033 to 10329 in the span of just three sessions. However, lower top and lower bottom formation is still intact on the Nifty daily chart, indicating the profit-booking taking place on rise. on Wednesday, Nifty corrected more than 80 points, which does not indicate any change in a trend but we need to observe if Nifty forms higher bottom or not. Higher bottom above 10,030, followed by higher top above 10,329 would violate the bearish setup for Nifty and in that case we may see Nifty forming new all time high above 10,490. Any level below 10,033 may create further panic.

8:53 AM

Today's picks

Devangshu Datta on Nifty, Bank Nifty, BPCL, Sun Pharma and Tata Steel

8:49 AM

Wall Street on Tuesday

The S&P 500 and the Dow industrials registered record closing highs on Tuesday with a boost from bank stocks as investors eyed a potential cut in U.S. corporate taxes and continued economic growth after strong inflation data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 118.77 points, or 0.49% to 24,504.8, the S&P 500 gained 4.12 points, or 0.15% to 2,664.11 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.76 points, or 0.19% to 6,862.32.

8:48 AM Asian markets





Asian shares were treading water in early trade on Wednesday as crude oil futures steadied after a selloff, while a widely expected interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve underpinned the dollar.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a few ticks higher in early trade.

Japan's Nikkei stock index edged down slightly, shrugging off data that showed Japanese core machinery orders rose a more-than-expected 5% in October in a sign of resilient capital spending.

8:47 AM

Singapore Nifty

At 8:45 am, SGX Nifty was trading at 10,239, down 17 points or 0.17%, indicating lower opening for the markets.

8:47 AM Good Morning!



Welcome to Business Standard's market liveblog.