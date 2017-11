The benchmark indices are expected top open flat as investors track the ongoing tensions in the West Asia, the release of key macroeconomic inflation data points and the ongoing quarterly results season.

As many as 450 companies are likely to report their September quarter earnings. These including NTPC, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, General Insurance Corporation, Idea Cellular, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, etc among others.

Meanwhile, consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation data for October will be released post market hours on Monday.