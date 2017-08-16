MARKETS LIVE: Indices open marginally higher but Nifty fails to hold 9,850

However, gains were capped as Street remianed cautious after the government deregistered and shut more than 1.75 lakh 'shell' or paper companies with doctored accounts based on data mined from demonetisation signalling the government’s intent to go after tax dodgers.

It had witnessed had fallen sharply to 1.46% in June while rising at 6.07% in July at a year ago.

Back home, investors react positively to the rise in retail inflation. July picked up to grow at 2.36%, firming up for the first time in three months, mainly due to an increase in foods prices. Services costs were more or less flat, indicating that GST’s inflationary impact on them was yet to play out.

Benchmark indices open higher amid positive global cues after easing tension over North Korea caused global stocks to rise on Wednesday.

9:08 AM

BS Fund Cafe: Biggest challenge is not to sell negative experiences in MFs

Top mutual fund CEOs say that even as the industry’s assets have touched a record Rs 20 lakh crore, they need to improve penetration, communicate the product attributes more effectively and strengthen the hands of distributors’.



For the mutual fund industry, acche din seems to have already come as annual assets grow at 25 per cent and mutual funds become a key part of the investor’s portfolio.

But is this growth sustainable?

9:06 AM

More shell firms found: PAN deactivation jolt for tax evaders in stock market



Of the 1.1 million permanent account numbers (PAN) that the government deactivated last month, income-tax (I-T) sources say a majority were duplicates and were being used to open share-trading and demat accounts, transact on the stock markets, and operate in shell firms. The I-T department has discovered one individual could have five to seven PAN cards, each with a slightly different spelling of the holder’s name. According to I-T officials, such people, who have been identified as small- and medium-sized stock brokers, sub-brokers and their clients, have evaded taxes.

9:01 AM

Nifty outlook from Chandan Taparis of MOSL





Click here for technical calls from MOSL



Photo: Shutterstock Nifty has to continue to hold above 9,775 zone to witness an up move towards 9,860-9,880 zones which is the 38.20% retracement of its recent fall from 10,138 to 9,685 levels. On the downside, it has support at 9,750 and 9,710 levels to hold the recent pull back rally.

8:59 AM

Top technical calls from Prabhudas Lilladher:

TATA GLOBAL BEVERAGES

CMP: Rs 178.75

TARGET: Rs 200

STOP LOSS: Rs 162

ESCORTS - BUY

CMP: Rs 611.55

TARGET: Rs 665

STOP LOSS: Rs 560

GLENMARK PHARMA - BUY

CMP: Rs 629.80

TARGET: Rs 685





Click here for details STOP LOSS: Rs 590

8:57 AM

RIL to be in focus



The government has imposed a new penalty of $264 million (about Rs 1,700 crore) on Reliance Industries Ltd and its partners for producing less than the targeted natural gas from eastern offshore KG-D6 fields in 2015-16.





Click here for more



Photo: Reuters The total penalty now, which is in the form of disallowing recovery of cost incurred for missing the target during six years beginning April 1, 2010, stands at $3.02 billion, an oil ministry official said.

8:56 AM Oil Check





Oil prices edged up on Wednesday on a fall in US crude inventories, although markets were still being weighed down by general oversupply.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were at $51.02 per barrel at 0218 GMT, up 22 cents or 0.4% from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 were at $47.70 a barrel, up 15 cents, or 0.3%.

8:53 AM

Inflationary pressure back after GST roll-out



Amid concerns over deflationary impulses expressed in the second volume of the Economic Survey 2016-17, the retail inflation rate rose to a three-month high of 2.36% in July, against the record low of 1.5% in June due to the impact of the goods and services tax (GST) rates for some services and the revision in house rent allowance (HRA) for central government employees.





Click here for full report



Photo: Shutterstock However, the wholesale price index (WPI) rate doubled to 1.88% in July, against 0.9% in June.

8:47 AM

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 12 points higher at 9808 indicating a positive opening for the domestic market.

8:46 AM

US debt level at new record high

US debt level notched another record high in the second quarter, after having earlier in the year surpassed its pre-crisis peak, on the back of modest rises in mortgage, auto and credit card debt, where delinquencies jumped.

Total US household debt was $12.84 trillion in the three months to June, up $552 billion from a year ago, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York report published on Tuesday.

8:44 AM Asian Markets



Asian stocks gained after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delayed a decision on fire missiles towards Guam, waiting to see what the US does. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2% while Japan's Nikkei dithered either side of flat.





The break in threat and counter-threat was enough for South Korean stocks to bounce 0.7%, though they remain well short of the record peak touched last month.

8:43 AM

Wall Steet

The US stocks ended little changed as declines in Home Depot and other retailers following results offset upbeat US retail sales data.

US retail sales recorded their biggest increase in seven months in July as consumers boosted purchases of motor vehicles as well as discretionary spending, it said. The data helped the dollar index touch its highest level in nearly three weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 5.28 points, or 0.02%, to 21,998.99, the S&P 500 lost 1.23 points, or 0.05%, to 2,464.61 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.22 points, or 0.11%, to 6,333.01.

8:41 AM Good Morning and welcome to today's market live blog. Catch all the live market action here.