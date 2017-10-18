MARKETS LIVE: Key things to track before trading begins on Dalal Street
SI Reporter |
New Delhi
Last Updated at October 18, 2017 08:51 IST
The benchmark indices are expected to open lower tracking muted trend seen in Asian markets
as investors waited to see what policies might emerge from China’s Communist Party conference later today.
The twice-a-decade congress is expected to cement the power of President Xi Jinping, who kicked off the week-long event with a wide-ranging speech in which he said the market would be allowed to play a decisive role in allocating resources.
Back home, investors will react to September quarter numbers of Wipro
and Axis Bank.
Meanwhile, only 6 companies are scheduled to report Q2 results. these include AGI Infra, Alfred Herbert, Chemo Pharma, NIIT Technologies, SIL Investments, and UltraTech Cement.
8:51 AM Asian markets
Asian shares consolidated recent gains as investors waited to see what policies might emerge from China’s Communist Party conference. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.3%, while Shanghai stocks added 0.1%. Recent economic data from the Asian giant has been generally upbeat, fuelling a tide of optimism about global growth that has benefited shares across the region.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1% near their highest since late 2007, while Australia rose 0.2%. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.1%, and was trying to string together a 12th straight session of gains.
8:49 AM Singapore Nifty indicates negative start
At 8:47 am, SGX Nifty was trading at 10,227, down 34 points or 0.34%.
8:47 AM Good Morning!
Welcome to Business Standard's market liveblog.
First Published: Wed, October 18 2017. 08:35 IST
