MARKETS LIVE: Key things to track before trading begins on Dalal Street

The benchmark indices are expected to open lower tracking muted trend seen in Asian as investors waited to see what policies might emerge from China’s Communist Party conference later today.

The twice-a-decade congress is expected to cement the power of President Xi Jinping, who kicked off the week-long event with a wide-ranging speech in which he said the market would be allowed to play a decisive role in allocating resources.

Back home, investors will react to September quarter numbers of and

Meanwhile, only 6 companies are scheduled to report Q2 results. these include AGI Infra, Alfred Herbert, Chemo Pharma, NIIT Technologies, SIL Investments, and UltraTech Cement.