Markets end at record closing high; Nifty hits 10,500, ends lower
SI Reporter |
New Delhi
Last Updated at December 22, 2017 15:43 IST
The benchmark indices settled at record closing highs with the Nifty50 touching its crucial 10,500 in last leg of trade, but ended below that mark.
Broader indices the S&P BSE
Midcap and the S&P BSE Smallcap
indices also hit their respective closing highs.
The Nifty
IT (up 1%) and The Nifty
PSU Bank (up 1.5%) were the leading sectoral gainers.
Overseas, European markets
were trading lower, but Asian markets
edged up on new data pointing to steady growth in the US economy. The third-quarter data showed that the US economy grew at its fastest pace in more than two years, powered by robust business spending.
3:20 PM
Morepen Labs, D B Realty surge 50% in one week
Morepen Laboratories and D B Realty, from the S&P BSE Smallcap index, have rallied 50% each during the current week t on back of positive development in these counters.
D B Realty was locked in upper circuit for the second straight day, up 20% at Rs 52.40 on the BSE, after a special court acquitted all those said to have been involved in the 2G scam including Vinod Goenka and Shahid Balwa, the managing directors and key managerial personnel of realty firm. READ FULL REPORT
3:06 PM
eClerx Services soars 16% on board nod for share buyback
eClerx Services moved higher to its 52-week high of Rs 1,590, up 16% on the BSE in noon deal, after the company announced that its board approved buyback of shares at price of Rs 2,000 per share through tender offer.
“The board approved a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 258 crore and being within 25% of the total paid-up equity capital and free reserves of the company as on March 31, 2017, at a price not exceeding Rs 2,000 per equity share,” eClerx Services said in a statement. READ MORE
3:00 PM Sensex off record high
Source: BSE
2:48 PM
Goldman Sachs to set up cryptocurrency trading desk by June-end: Report
Goldman Sachs Group Inc is setting up a trading desk to make markets in digital currencies like bitcoin, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS
2:32 PM
Buzzing stock
Ultramarine & Pigments is locked in upper circuit of 20% at Rs 354, also its 52-week high on the BSE, after Thirumalai Chemicals hike its stake in specialty chemicals company by nearly one percentage point through open market.
On Thursday, December 21, 2017, Thirumalai Chemicals purchased an additional 205,226 equity shares representing 0.7% stake in Ultramarine & Pigments at price of Rs 294.85 per share on the BSE, the bulk deal data shows. READ MORE
2:14 PM Nifty trades below 10,500
First Published: Fri, December 22 2017. 15:36 IST
