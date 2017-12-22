Markets end at record closing high; Nifty hits 10,500, ends lower

The benchmark indices settled at record closing highs with the Nifty50 touching its crucial 10,500 in last leg of trade, but ended below that mark.

Broader indices the S&P Midcap and the S&P indices also hit their respective closing highs.

The IT (up 1%) and The PSU Bank (up 1.5%) were the leading sectoral gainers.

Overseas, European were trading lower, but edged up on new data pointing to steady growth in the US economy. The third-quarter data showed that the US economy grew at its fastest pace in more than two years, powered by robust business spending.