MARKETS LIVE: Sensex, Nifty erase losses to trade flat ahead of F&O expiry

Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to have expanded 6.6% in the April-June quarter, according to economists polled by Reuters. That would mark a solid acceleration from 6.1% growth in January-March, but still lag China’s 6.9% print in the latest quarter.

Back home, India’s economy may show further signs of recovery in the latest quarter from a shock cash squeeze late last year, but the rebound is not expected to be strong enough to help it reclaim the crown of the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

Tensions between the US and North Korea simmer again after President dismissed any diplomatic negotiations via a tweet, saying “talking is not the answer,” a day after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile that flew over Japan.

The benchmark indices were trading flat as investors stay on egde ahead of the expiry of August series F&O contracts. However, most Asian indices were trading higher on Thursday after positive gave a boost overnight as the dollar held onto overnight gains.

12:28 PM

Demonetisation demistified: Emkay Global on RBI's annual report

The fact that the total currency in circulation at Rs15.7tn (as on Aug 18, 2017) is still short of the Rs 17.3-lakh crore total supply of currency that existed before demonetization was announced in Nov’16 shows that despite the expediency shown by the central bank, the remonetisation process is incomplete even after 10 months of the demonetisation shock.

The impact on the wider economy has been stark and has lingered on for more than 10 months. It reflects in GDP growth decelerating to an average of 6.2% in Q4FY17-Q1FY18E from an average 7.7% in H1FY17 (prior to demonetization announcement).

Credit growth slumped to a 6-decade low near 4.6% YoY in Mar’17, consumer durables growth has been negative since Dec’16 and shock to the Agriculture sector has culminated in widespread farm loan waivers

12:20 PM Oil & Gas sector gains



The BSE Oil & Gas index witnessed an upward momentum during early morning hours on Thursday as the index advanced 0.7%. Indian Oil Corporation was contributing most to the index, gaining over 2%.



Among others, Indraprastha Gas was up 1.3%, Reliance Industries rose 1.2% and BPCL advanced 1%.





12:05 PM

Fortis Healthcare tanks 6%

Shares of Fortis Healthcare tanked nearly 6% on Thursday following news reports that the Supreme Court has refused to grant permission to the company's promoters to sell their shares that they have pledged with banks and financial institutions.

Reacting to the development the stock slipped as much as 5.85 to Rs 145 on the BSE.

Reaffirming status quo order against promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, SC reaffirmed that Singh brothers cannot sell both encumbered and non-encumbered assets in the company. The apex court also refused permission to banks seeking to sell pledged shares. READ MORE





11:50 AM

Defence stocks gained



Reliance Defence and Engineering was trading up by nearly 7% at Rs 57.70 per share on BSE while Walchandnagar Industries was also trading up by 4.22% at Rs 146 per share on BSE.



11:31 AM Majestic Auto hits upper circuit



Majestic Auto hits its upper circuit, up 20% at Rs 122.4 after the company said it will consider sales of assets for an amount not exceeding Rs 300 crore.



11:16 AM

Buzzing Stock



Schaeffler India rose 13.07% to Rs 4,820 on BSE after the company said its board approved scheme of amalgamation of INA Bearing and LuK India with the company.

On the BSE, 2,592 shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 397 shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 4,998.85 and a low of Rs 4,719 so far during the day.

11:00 AM Central bank sees no bubble in stock markets





The central bank does not see a bubble in the stock market despite high valuations.





“No bubble is detected currently when stock prices have reached historical highs. The current rally in stock prices seems to reflect the strong macro fundamentals of the Indian economy, easy liquidity conditions prevailing in the system and buoyancy in global markets. Nonetheless, a constant vigil of stock prices may be warranted at this juncture, keeping in view the ramifications for financial and price stability,” said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its annual report for FY17. READ MORE

10:44 AM

Q1FY18 earnings a disappointment but equities still best investment bet

The latest earnings season (first quarter of the financial year 2018 - Q1FY18) was a disappointment. The results suggest that the underlying conditions in several sectors and the broader economy continue to be weak. Q1FY18 net profits of the Nifty-50 Index declined by about 10% Y-o-Y, much worse than consensus expectations. There have been downgrades in full year expectations for FY18 post first quarter results, but we believe that the expectations are still elevated.

READ MORE



Overall earnings growth in 1QFY18 was muted due to GST-related destocking and discounts in a couple of consumption related sectors and export/global oriented businesses continuing with the sluggish trend.

10:27 AM

Delisted firms to contest BSE order







Around 45 companies in the list of 200 are undergoing liquidation. These include Alpic Finance, Blue Bird, CFL Capital Financial Services, Dhanus Technologies, Koutons Retail India and DSQ Biotech.



The promoters of at least two dozen of the 200 companies that have been compulsorily delisted by the BSE plan to file a writ petition against the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the stock exchange. Their contention is that they are under liquidation and therefore not liable to follow the delisting process, which entails payout to minority shareholders.Around 45 companies in the list of 200 are undergoing liquidation. These include Alpic Finance, Blue Bird, CFL Capital Financial Services, Dhanus Technologies, Koutons Retail India and DSQ Biotech. READ MORE

10:15 AM

Experts expect growth at 6%

Gross domestic product (GDP) numbers for the April-June 2017 quarter will be released later in the day today. Sandwiched between the government’s demonetisation programme and the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST), most experts expect the GDP print to be around six per cent.

The economy clocked a 6.1 per cent growth rate in the January–March period — its lowest pace of growth in the past nine quarters, mainly due to demonetisation.









Click here for a quick compilation of what the leading brokerages and research houses expect

10:00 AM

Shareholders approve buyback



Wipro gains 1.5%, becoming the top gainer on BSE Sensex after the Board of Directors and shreholders approved the Rs 11,000-crore buyback of equity shares by the company





"The company has fixed Sept 15, 2017 as the record date for the purpose of detemining the entitlement and the names of shareholders who are eligible to participate in the buyback," the IT major said in a regulatory filing.

9:50 AM

Drop in bank deposit rates to make mutual funds attractive

The reduction in interest rates on savings deposits is an opportunity for mutual funds (MFs) to popularise their low-risk debt offerings, says rating agency Icra.

A month ago, State Bank of India (SBI) announced a 50 basis points (bps) reduction in the interest rate on savings deposits, of less than Rs 1 crore million to 3.5%. Following SBI's lead, many other public and private sector banks have reduced the interest rates on saving deposits.

"This is expected to create an opportunity for liquid mutual funds to tap into retail savings, by providing an avenue for parking surplus liquidity while earning a premium over savings rate," said Icra in a release. READ MORE





9:41 AM RIL gains



Reliance Industries gained 1% after the company said it will make an offer for issuing nonconvertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 2,500 crore next week. The net proceeds of the issue will be utilised inter-alia for refinancing of existing borrowings and for any other purpose in the ordinary course of business, the company said.



9:30 AM

NTPC slips





NTPC fell 1.6% making it the top loser on BSE Sensex after the investor demand for the offer for sale (OFS) fell short as the govt raising only Rs 9,100 cr. The centre had put on block a total of Rs 13,800 crore worth of shares.





9:29 AM

NTPC (NTPC IN): 31% positions have been rolled on the D-1 which is on the lower side. The near month OI of around 42 million shares is 7-day average daily volume in cash market. Roll levels during the day were ~ 59bps (profit to short roller adjusted to dividend). On the back of OFS, fresh arbitrage positions have been set up. As we expect these positions to get unwound resulting in selling action in the volume weighted average price (VWAP).

9:27 AM

F&O watch:

With a session left in August series, market-wide rollovers moved to 53% compared to average rollovers of 57% (last three series). Market wide futures open interest (OI) is around Rs 1.36-lakh crore as compared to Rs 1.4-lakh crore on the D-1 of July expiry. Average roll levels across stock futures were ~48-50bps (cost to long rollers) in most of the names. Nifty has rolled 37% as compared to average rollovers of 58% (last three series). Although roll levels have been under pressure, we believe most of the short aggression is nearing an end.

9:26 AM Sectoral trend





9:25 AM Realty index was the top sectoral gainers led by gains in Delta Corp, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty and Unitech





9:22 AM Top gainers and losers on BSE Sensex





9:19 AM Broader Markets



In broader markets, while BSE Midcap index was in line with the benchmark indices, down 0.06%, the BSE Smallcap index underperformed. It was trading 0.3% lower.

9:18 AM Markets at open



Benchmark indices open flat as investors stay on egde ahead of the expiry of August series F&O contracts.



At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 31,630, down 15 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 9,875, down 9 points.

9:05 AM Stocks to watch



NTPC, ONGC, RIL, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, DHFL, Fortis Health, Biocon and Ajanta Pharma are few of the stocks to watch out for in today's trade

9:03 AM

Today's picks

Ambuja Cements

Current price: Rs 280

Target price: Rs 285

Keep a stop at Rs 277 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 282 and Rs 283. Book profits at Rs 285.

Hindalco

Current price: Rs 236

Target price: Rs 240

Keep a stop at Rs 234 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 238 and Rs 239. Book profits at Rs 240.

8:58 AM

Harvey floods US refineries, roils global fuel markets

Tropical Storm Harvey further damaged the heart of the US energy industry on Wednesday, churning into Louisiana after flooding the biggest US refinery in Texas, forcing major pipelines to halt operations and threatening a supply squeeze for weeks.





Benchmark US gasoline prices and margins surged to two-year highs as Colonial Pipeline, the biggest US fuel system, said it would shut its main lines to the Northeast by Thursday, hit by outages at pumping points and lack of supplies from refiners.

8:56 AM

CLSA's top India bets

As the capex-cycle recovery sets in, earnings growth can improve materially for corporate banks ICICI and SBI), giant E&C player L&T and cement (Ambuja). The expected housing boom should augur well for housing-finance companies, buildingmaterials names (cement firms and Astral) and property developers (Godrej Properties). We also like IndusInd, Jubilant Foodworks and metals players (Vedanta and JSW Steel).

8:56 AM

Govt mops up Rs 9,100 cr through NTPC share sale

The government has raised Rs 9,100 crore through a share sale in power utility NTPC. The investor demand for the offer for sale (OFS) fell short as the centre had put on block a total of Rs 13,800 crore worth of shares.

The OFS saw a total of 548 million bids against 824 million shares on offer, which includes the green-shoe portion. The retail portion of the share sale saw only 73 per cent subscription on Wednesday. Shares of NTPC closed at Rs 168, also the floor price for the OFS. Retail investors were offered an additional five per cent discount. READ MORE



8:54 AM

Top trading ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher:

INDIA CEMENTS - BUY

CMP: Rs 173.90

TARGET: Rs 192

STOP LOSS: Rs 165

SPECIALITY RESTAURANTS - BUY

CMP: Rs 121.55

TARGET: Rs 135

STOP LOSS: Rs 113

HINDUSTAN OIL EXPLORATION - BUY

CMP: Rs 82.40

TARGET: Rs 89

STOP LOSS: Rs 80

8:52 AM

Nifty view from Prabhudas Lilladher:

Nifty technically continues to make lower top on daily chart, however after making a low at 9,700 levels the RSI is showing signs of bounce back, now having the near term resistance level of 9,950. However, the support for the day is seen at 9,840 while resistance is seen at 9,930.

8:52 AM

Market outlook for the day

Nifty closed well in the positive territory in Wednesday's trading session reaching almost the upper end of the range. The range for the Index is 9950-9740 levels and in this process of consolidation it has formed a symmetrical triangular pattern. Now, since it has reversed from the upper end of the range it is likely to again fall towards the lower end of the range i.e. 9800 at least in the short term.

The momentum indicators on the weekly charts are well into the sell mode which indicates that the bears have an upper hand. However, if 9950 levels get taken off then a new high can be expected till then aggressive long positions should be avoided

8:50 AM

Almost all banned notes back in banking system

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said it estimated that people had returned almost 99 per cent of the scrapped Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes after demonetisation, effectively putting a question mark over the government gaining handsomely by the unreturned money turning into a special dividend by the central bank.

In its annual report, the RBI also said the face value of fake high-value notes was minuscule at Rs 41 crore.

The central bank said people had returned Rs 15.28 lakh crore of the Rs 15.44 lakh banned currency, or 98.96 per cent of the scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, to the banking system. READ MORE



8:44 AM

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 20 points lower at 9,860 indicating a flat opening for the domestic market.

8:44 AM Asian Markets





Investors rediscovered a taste for the dollar and Asian shares on Thursday as upbeat Chinese and U.S. economic news whetted appetite for riskier assets globally, even as tensions over North Korea simmered in the background.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2%, leaving it a modest 0.7% firmer for the month so far.

Japan's Nikkei .N225 rose 0.6% to its best level in two weeks, helped by a pullback in the yen. The index was still down 1.5% on the month, however.

South Korea’s Kospi index fluctuated after a Twitter post on North Korea from US President Donald Trump.

8:43 AM

US GDP

Gross domestic product was revised higher to show a 3% annual growth rate in the second quarter, due partly to robust consumer spending as well as strong business investment.

8:42 AM

Wall Street gains in overnight trade

US stocks rose on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected US economic growth outweighed concerns about escalating tensions between the United States and North Korea and uncertainty in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey





The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.06 points, or 0.12%, to end at 21,892.43, the S&P 500 gained 11.29 points, or 0.46%, to 2,457.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 66.42 points, or 1.05%, to 6,368.31.

8:39 AM Good Morning and Welcome to market's live blog. Catch all the live market action here