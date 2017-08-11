MARKETS LIVE: Indices to see a gap down opening on rising N Korea tensions

Back home, over 400 companies will report their corporate earning today, will may lead to specific stock reactions. Investor's will eye the Q1 results of country's biggest lender State Bank of India due later in the day. Apart from SBI, Bank of Baroda, BPCL, Cipla, and Hindalco will also report their June quarter results

Benchmark indices are likely to see a gp down opening, extending falls for the fifth straight session, following a crack in US stocks in overnight trade on escalating geopolitical tensions over Asian Stocks also followed trend and were trading lower on Friday.

8:58 AM

Over 400 companies will report their Q1 results today:

Companies like Allahabad Bank, Bank of Baroda, BPCL, CESC, Cipla, Dalmia Bharat, GMR Infra, Godrej Industries, GVK Power, Hindalco, HDIL, SAIL, State Bank of India, Sun TV, Suzlon, TVS Motor among others will report their June quarter results later in the day

8:56 AM

Gold hits two-month high







The price of gold climbed to the highest levels in two months as the United States and North Korea exchanged more threats, prompting investors to buy bullion as a safe haven asset

8:55 AM

Oil slides on worries about global crude glut

Oil prices fell more than 1.5%, as a bruising day on Wall Street bolstered fears of slowing demand amid lingering concerns over a global oversupply of crude.





US West Texas Intermediate crude settled down 97 cents or 1.96% to $48.59 a barrel. Brent crude futures were down 80 cents or 1.52% to $51.90 a barrel.

8:53 AM

Trump issues stern warning to North Korea

President Donald Trump warned North Korea again on Thursday not to strike Guam or US allies, saying his earlier threat to unleash "fire and fury" on Pyongyang if it launched an attack may not have been tough enough.

After North Korea disclosed plans to fire missiles over Japan to land near the US Pacific territory of Guam, Trump said the move would prompt "an event the likes of which nobody's seen before."





He took specific aim at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying he had "disrespected our country greatly. He has said things that are horrific. And with me, he's not getting away with it," Trump said.

8:51 AM

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 109 points lower at 9,755 indicating a lower opening for the domestic market.

8:48 AM

Asian markets slide



Asian stocks slumped on Friday as tensions ramped up between the US and North Korea, sending investors into less risky assets such as gold, the yen and US government bonds.

South Korea's KOSPI fell 1.3% in early trade, taking its losses this week to 2.8%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.5% in its third session of declines, with Australia down 1.4%. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

8:47 AM Wall Streel cracks in overnight trade





The S&P 500 index had its biggest one-day drop in almost three months on Thursday as investors fled riskier assets, with technology stocks leading the charge, in response to an increasingly aggressive exchange of threats between the United States and North Korea.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 204.69 points, or 0.93%, at 21,844.01, the S&P 500 lost 35.81 points, or 1.45%, to end the session at 2,438.21 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 135.46 points, or 2.13%, to 6,216.87.

