MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens higher, Nifty reclaims 10,000; Lupin top gainer

In commodity markets, were stable as OPEC said there were clear signs the market was rebalancing and as US production remained offline following Hurricane Nate.

Meanwhile, expectations of another US interest rate increase this year continued to underpin the dollar. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, edged down 0.2% to 93.536, moving away from Friday’s peak of 94.267.

The benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday tracking mixed trend seen in global as climbed, while fell from record levels overnight.

At 9:19 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 31,920, up 74 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,015, up 26 points.

BUY JAIN IRRIGATION

CMP: Rs 99.65

TARGET: Rs 109

STOP LOSS: Rs 92.50

Technical view on Nifty, Bank Nifty, ONGC, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC by Devangshu Datta

Wall Street fell from record levels on Monday as gains in Microsoft and other technology stocks failed to offset a drop in General Electric and a slide in healthcare stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.06 percent to end at 22,761.07, while the S&P 500 lost 0.18% to 2,544.73. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.16% to 6,579.73.

Asian markets

Asian markets rose on Tuesday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5%. Japan’s Nikkei stock index reversed early losses and gained 0.4% as markets reopened after a public holiday on Monday.

Korean shares rallied 2% on their first day of trading this month, on expectations that tensions with Pyongyang could ease, and as tech shares led by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd caught up with gains made by global stock markets after a long break.

Seoul markets were closed last week and on Monday for public holidays.

At 8:55 am, SGX Nifty was trading at 10,016, up 6 points or 0.06%.

Welcome to Business Standard's market liveblog.