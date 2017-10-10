JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Markets check: Buy Jain Irrigation, Shriram City Union and Bata India

Brace for onion tears this Diwali: Prices at six-week high in Lasalgaon Mandi
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens higher, Nifty reclaims 10,000; Lupin top gainer

Catch all live market action here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

traders reacts as Sensex reached 30,000 mark (Photo: PTI)

The benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday tracking mixed trend seen in global markets as Asian markets climbed, while Wall Street fell from record levels overnight. 

Meanwhile, expectations of another US interest rate increase this year continued to underpin the dollar. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, edged down 0.2% to 93.536, moving away from Friday’s peak of 94.267. 

In commodity markets, oil prices were stable as OPEC said there were clear signs the market was rebalancing and as US production remained offline following Hurricane Nate.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

9:20 AM

Markets at open
 
At 9:19 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 31,920, up 74 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,015, up 26 points. 


9:15 AM

Today's picks
 
BUY JAIN IRRIGATION          
 
CMP: Rs 99.65      
TARGET: Rs 109     
STOP LOSS: Rs 92.50
 

9:05 AM

Today's picks
 
Technical view on Nifty, Bank Nifty, ONGC, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC by Devangshu Datta 
 

9:00 AM Wall Street update

Wall Street fell from record levels on Monday as gains in Microsoft and other technology stocks failed to offset a drop in General Electric and a slide in healthcare stocks.
 
The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.06 percent to end at 22,761.07, while the S&P 500 lost 0.18% to 2,544.73. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.16% to 6,579.73.

8:59 AM

Asian markets
 
Asian markets rose on Tuesday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5%. Japan’s Nikkei stock index reversed early losses and gained 0.4% as markets reopened after a public holiday on Monday.
 
Korean shares rallied 2% on their first day of trading this month, on expectations that tensions with Pyongyang could ease, and as tech shares led by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd caught up with gains made by global stock markets after a long break.
 
Seoul markets were closed last week and on Monday for public holidays.

8:55 AM Singapore Nifty

At 8:55 am, SGX Nifty was trading at 10,016, up 6 points or 0.06%.

8:54 AM Good Morning!

Welcome to Business Standard's market liveblog. 
First Published: Tue, October 10 2017. 09:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens higher, Nifty reclaims 10,000; Lupin top gainer

Catch all live market action here

Catch all live market action here
The benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday tracking mixed trend seen in global markets as Asian markets climbed, while Wall Street fell from record levels overnight. 

Meanwhile, expectations of another US interest rate increase this year continued to underpin the dollar. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, edged down 0.2% to 93.536, moving away from Friday’s peak of 94.267. 

In commodity markets, oil prices were stable as OPEC said there were clear signs the market was rebalancing and as US production remained offline following Hurricane Nate.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens higher, Nifty reclaims 10,000; Lupin top gainer

Catch all live market action here

The benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday tracking mixed trend seen in global markets as Asian markets climbed, while Wall Street fell from record levels overnight. 

Meanwhile, expectations of another US interest rate increase this year continued to underpin the dollar. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, edged down 0.2% to 93.536, moving away from Friday’s peak of 94.267. 

In commodity markets, oil prices were stable as OPEC said there were clear signs the market was rebalancing and as US production remained offline following Hurricane Nate.

image
Business Standard
177 22