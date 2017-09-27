MARKETS LIVE: Nifty turns flat after testing 9,900 mark ahead of F&O expiry

Investors lifted the probability of a rate hike in December to 78% from 72% late last week, fed fund futures suggested.

Investors also remained cautious as risks grew for a US interest rate hike in December after Chair Janet Yellen warned it would be “imprudent” to keep policy on hold until inflation is back to 2%.

Trump warned on Tuesday that any US military option would be “devastating” for Pyongyang, but said the use of force was not Washington’s first option to deal with the country’s ballistic and nuclear weapons programme.

The benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday with Nifty50 testing its crucial 9,900 mark ahead of the derivative expiry of September series due on Thursday. Gains were, however, capped by mixed trend seen in Asian markets, which hovered near multi-week lows as tensions in the Korean peninsula remain elevated.

10:16 AM

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company listed at Rs 650, 2% lower that its initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 661 per share on the BSE. The stock listed at Rs 651 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Post listing, the stock hit a high of Rs 655 and a low of Rs 638 on BSE so far. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

10:00 AM

Rupee extends weakness

After opening higher, rupee depreciated 10 paise to 65.54 against Tuesday's closing of 65.45 against dollar.

9:48 AM Buzzing stock



Sun Pharma slipped over 2% to Rs 490 after the pharma major's 25th Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday. The stock was the top loser on Sensex and Nifty.





9:38 AM

India's share in global m-cap at 7-month low

Recent fall in rupee and stocks pushes down ranking; Nifty is down around 5% in dollar terms so far this month. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

9:31 AM

Broader markets outperform

The BSE Smallcap index added nearly 1%, while the BSE Midcap index was up 0.4%.

9:26 AM Nifty Pharma index leading sectoral loser



The index was down nearly 1%, led by losses in Divi's Labs and Sun Pharma.





Source: NSE

9:22 AM Sensex heatmap at open





Source: BSE

9:20 AM Markets at open



At 9:18 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 31,634, up 34 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 9,876, up 4 points.

9:12 AM

Stocks in news

ICICI Lombard, YES Bank, Coal India, Reliance Power, Reliance Securities, Divi's Labs, Dr Reddy's, Aurobindo Pharma and Den Networks

9:09 AM

Nifty outlook by Angel Broking

The kind of activity that we saw yesterday provides a lot of credence to the 9,800 mark. This was evident as the expiry factor came into picture and it seems the Nifty is reluctant to slip below this support level in the current expiry.

The overall trend remains weak but we believe that the index is likely to consolidate in a range of 9,800-9,950 before resuming its corrective move. For the coming session, 9,890-9,950 would be seen as a resistance zone.

9:06 AM Pre-open trade



At 9:05 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 178 points higher at 31,778, while the Nifty50 was ruling at 9,923, up 52 points.

9:03 AM

Rupee opens stronger





Rupee appreciated by 10 paise to 65.35 against Tuesday's closing on 65.45 against dollar.

8:58 AM

Technical calls

8:56 AM

Trading calls

Buy Atul Auto

CMP: Rs 471

Stoploss: Rs 448

Target: Rs 520

8:54 AM

Nifty outlook by HDFC Securities

Next support for the Nifty is seen at around its 100-DMA, which is placed around 9,730. Previous bottom on the daily chart is seen at 9,685, which can also act as a support. Primary trend of the Nifty is bullish, but short term trend has turned negative. It would be advisable for traders not to initiate aggressive longs unless Nifty surpasses the resistance of 10,000.

8:52 AM

Rollovers

Market-wide rollover of September F&O contracts came in at 37% till Tuesday, which was in line with the average rollovers of 36% seen in last three series. Nifty rollovers stood at 31% and were also in line with the average rollovers of last three months.

8:50 AM Asian markets





Asian stocks hovered near multi-week lows as tensions in the Korean peninsula remain elevated. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.1% at three-week lows following bellicose statements by Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Even a softer yen could not stop Japan's Nikkei slipping 0.5%, while Australia's main index eased 0.1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.4%, while China's Shanghai Composite remained little changed.

8:47 AM

Wall Street on Tuesday



The S&P 500 ended flat on Tuesday and the Nasdaq posted modest gains as technology shares bounced from sharp losses in the prior session and comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen boosted expectations of a December rate hike.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.05 points, or 0.05% to 22,286.04, the S&P 500 gained 0.23 points, or 0.01% to 2,496.89 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.57 points, or 0.15% to 6,380.16.

8:40 AM

Singapore Nifty

At 8:40 am, SGX Nifty was trading at 9,899, up 43 points or 0.43%.

8:40 AM Good Morning!



Welcome to Business Standard's market liveblog.