MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty above 9,950 on positive global cues

Overseas, Asian equities followed Wall Street’s gains overnight and edged higher, while the dollar’s advance slowed ahead of the US jobs report due later in the session.

With this, India lagged China in terms of in gross domestic product (GDP) for the second consecutive quarter. The Chinese economy expanded 6.9% in each quarter.

The benchmark indicesstrengthened after opening flat flat on Friday even as the the country's economic plunged to 5.7% in April-June of the current financial year (FY18), the lowest in the three-year rule of the Modi government.

9:42 AM

JP Associates up 3% on plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore





Debt-ridden Jaiprakash Associates gained over 3% to Rs 24 after the company said its proposed sale of entire 74% stake in Bhilai Jaypee Cement for an enterprise value of Rs 1,450 crore is expected to be concluded by year-end and plans to raise up to Rs2,000 crore through sale of securities.

9:36 AM

Nifty's earnings growth to take off from September quarter

Expect Nifty earnings growth to move to double digits from the September 2017 quarter onwards, foreign brokerage CLSA has said. The brokerage said the macroeconomic environment is improving as “disruptive forces” such as demonetisation, goods and services tax (GST) and bad loan recognition are fading. READ DETAILS HERE

9:30 AM DRL top Sensex gainer



Dr Reddy's Laboratories rallied over 7% to Rs 2167 after the drugmaker reached a settlement with nasdaq-listed Vivus Inc over a long-pending patent litigation related to weight management capsule Qsymia.





9:20 AM

Broader market

The BSE Midcap and the BSE Smallcap indices outperformed to gain 0.4% each.

9:19 AM Markets at open



At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading at 31,723, down 6 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 9,913, down 4 points.

9:14 AM

GDP growth hits 3-year low

Economic growth plunged to 5.7 per cent in April-June of the current financial year (FY18), the lowest in the three-year rule of the Modi government due to demonetisation and destocking by companies following pre-goods and services tax (GST) jitters.

Gross value-added (GVA) grew by 5.6 per cent in April-June, the same rate as in January-March, according to the data released by the Central Statistics Office. READ FULL REPORT

9:12 AM

Pre-open trade

The Sensex was trading at 31,769, up 38 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 9,937, up 19 points in pre-open trade.

9:10 AM

Derivative Strategy by HDFC Securities

LIC Housing September Future – BUY

CMP – Rs 677

Stop loss - Rs 665

Target - Rs 695

9:07 AM

Technical calls

Buy CEAT with a target of Rs 1,860: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

9:06 AM

Devangshu Datta on Bank Nifty

9:04 AM

Technical calls

Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Securities suggests a 'buy' on Maruti Suzuki, Escorts and LIC Housing Finance. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

9:02 AM

Rollovers and OI in Nifty lowest in CY 2017: Angel Broking

It was indeed a historical series for our market as the benchmark index registered a new lifetime high during initial part of August series. However, selling got attracted thereafter, which lead market correcting towards 9,700 mark; followed by a range-bound move for the later part of the series. August series had begun with lowest open interest in calendar year 2017, gradually we saw good amount of open interest addition, out of which majority of the positions formed were on short side.

On options front, 10,000 calls of September series has highest OI, suggesting strong hurdle placed near 9,950-10,000 levels. While, looking at the open interest concentration in puts, 9,700 seems to act as a base for September series as well.

9:00 AM

Rollovers to September series

Data showed market-wide rollover of positions stood at 78%, in line with the 78% average rollover seen in last three series. Nifty rollovers stood at 58%, which was far less than the average rollover of 72% seen in last three series.

8:56 AM Asian markets





Asian markets were trading higher. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3%. Australian shares added 0.15%, while South Korea’s KOSPI gave back earlier gains to dip 0.2%. Japan’s Nikkei climbed 0.2%.

Chinese shares gained after the private Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers index showed the country’s August manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in six months. Shanghai was up 0.4% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.3%.

8:55 AM Wall Street update





Wall Street shares closed higher overnight as investors responded to strong economic data and drew some cautious hope from the Trump administration’s latest promises for long-awaited details of a tax reform plan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59.92 points, or 0.27% to 21,952, while the S&P500 index gained 13.94 points, or 0.57% to 2,471 and the Nasdaq Composite 60.35 points, or 0.95% to 6,428.

8:52 AM

Singapore Nifty

At 8:50 am, SGX Nifty, Nifty futures being traded on Singapore Stock Exchange was trading at 9,940, up 2 points or 0.02%.

8:51 AM Good Morning!



