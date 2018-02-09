MARKETS LIVE: Sensex down 500 pts, Nifty holds 10,400 amid global sell-off

Market Check S&P BSE Sensex 33,932.01 -1.40% Nifty 50 10,440.85 -1.29% S&P BSE 200 4,566.07 -1.20% Nifty 500 9,219.80 -1.10% S&P BSE Mid-Cap 16,522.36 -0.76% S&P BSE Small-Cap 18,006.43 -0.69% Global sell-off: Why stock markets crash - lessons from recent history Stock markets around the world suffered sudden, heavy losses on February 5 and 6. Following a 4.6% drop in the Dow Jones on the Monday, the Japanese Nikkei index fell by 4.6%, and European markets followed suit, with the FTSE 100 down around 2% in the first hour of trading on Tuesday. There was a rebound on February 7, but things remain turbulent. The phrase “when the US sneezes, the rest of the world catches a cold” comes to mind. The main culprit seemed to be fears of inflation hikes in the US. If inflation is up, the government may soon start raising interest rates to contain it. And when interest rates increase, this reduces the return investors get on stocks, making them less desirable – hence the sell-off. This means that, historically, when interest rates rise, stock prices tend to decrease. CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY Bond yields fall on rate status quo hope; Rs 110 bn bond auction on Friday Bond prices rose from their Wednesday level, reacting to the fact the Reserve Bank might pause rates for long. As prices rise, bond yields fall. The yields on the 10-year bond closed at 7.47% on Thursday, down from its previous close of 7.53%. CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY Nifty Realty cracks Sectoral Trend Market check Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 33,919.77 -493.39 -1.43 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 10,864.52 -162.40 -1.47 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 34,125.13 -507.01 -1.46 S&P BSE 100 10,797.45 -160.94 -1.47 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,663.44 -48.99 -1.32 (Source: BSE)

Benchmark indices open lower following Asian stocks that tumbled on Friday after Wall Street shares suffered yet another big slide amid worries over rising bond yields, while perceived havens such as the yen and Swiss franc drew demand amid the turmoil.



Japan’s Nikkei slipped 3% en route for a weekly loss of 8.6%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.8%.



US remained the epicentre of the global sell-off, with the Dow plunging 4.1% and the S&P 500 sinking 3.7% overnight.

Stocks began to wobble last Friday after a healthy US labour market report sparked a spike in bond yields and fears of rising inflation which could trigger more central bank rate hikes.

Higher yields are seen hurting equities as they increase borrowing costs for companies and reduce their risk appetite. They also present a fresh alternative to investors, who may choose to allocate some of their money from equities to bonds.