MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before the opening bell

Benchmark indices were expected to open flat following Asian stocks, that stepped back from a record high on Wednesday as the region’s resource shares were dented by falling oil and commodity prices while digital currencies tumbled on worries about tighter regulations.

Bach home, A fortnight ahead of the Union Budget, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is likely to take up rationalisation of rates of about 70 items, of which at least 40 are services. Amendment in rules may also be taken up to simplify filing and plug some of the loopholes. A fitment committee of officers has made these recommendations to the Council, which will meet on Thursday.

With the aim to boost struggling agriculture and rural economy, and encourage clean energy, the Council is expected to rationalise rates of agriculture implements and unconventional fuel buses. It is the last Council meeting before Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents his last full on 1 February, before general elections in 2019.