MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before the opening bell

Benchmark indices were expected to open flat following Asian stocks, that stepped back from a record high on Wednesday as the region’s resource shares were dented by falling oil and commodity prices while digital currencies tumbled on worries about tighter regulations.
Bach home, A fortnight ahead of the Union Budget, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is likely to take up rationalisation of rates of about 70 items, of which at least 40 are services. Amendment in rules may also be taken up to simplify filing and plug some of the loopholes. A fitment committee of officers has made these recommendations to the Council, which will meet on Thursday.
With the aim to boost struggling agriculture and rural economy, and encourage clean energy, the Council is expected to rationalise rates of agriculture implements and unconventional fuel buses. It is the last Council meeting before Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents his last full Budget
on 1 February, before general elections in 2019.
8:39 AM
SGX Nifty
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 3 points or 0.03 percent.
8:38 AM
Asian shares dip as commodities ease
Asian stocks stepped back from a record high on Wednesday as the region’s resource shares were dented by falling oil and commodity prices while digital currencies tumbled on worries about tighter regulations.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.1% from its record high as resource shares declined after oil and other commodities succumbed to profit-taking after recent gains.
Japan's Nikkei fell 0.7% from its 26-year peak hit the previous day.
8:38 AM
US markets end lower
Wall Street paused its rally on Tuesday, weighed down by weakness in General Electric shares and as lower oil prices dragged down the energy sector. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.33 points, or 0.04% to 25,792.86, the S&P 500 lost 9.82 points, or 0.35%, to 2,776.42 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 37.38 points, or 0.51%, to 7,223.69.
8:37 AM Good Morning!
Welcome to market's live blog. Catch all live market action here
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU