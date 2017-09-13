Markets pare gains to end flat, Nifty settles below 10,100; OMCs weigh

Dismal macroeconomic data as the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose only marginally in July and consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation surged to five-month high in August also affected the sentiment.

The benchmark indices pared morning gains in the last leg of the session, to end flat, dragged by losses in metal, realty, auto, FMCG and oil & gas sectors. The broader also underpeformed the frontline indices.Oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as BPCL, HPCL and IOC tanked up to 8% following reports that the OMCs may be told to absorb increase in oil prices due to inflation risks.

Market rundown by Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services

Marginal uptick in IIP numbers and anticipation of improvement in WPI provided strength to the domestic market. But volatility emerged as market reached near the all time high, which pulled the index to close negative while FIIs continue to be a net seller.

FY19 to see harsher earnings cut; remain positive on markets: Credit Suisse

Despite a near 20 per cent rise in the markets in calendar year 2017 (CY17), Credit Suisse remains optimistic on the road ahead and sees no major downside, unless global cues disappoint.

READ MORE In its 'India Market Strategy' report released Wednesday, the global research and brokerage house expects domestic flows to remain robust thanks to improvement in financial savings and support the market on every correction.

Source: BSE BSE Oil & Gas index declined 1.7%, becoming the biggest sectoral loser

3:33 PM Broader Markets



The broader markets underpeformed the frontline indices with BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcao index down 0.7% and 0.6% respectively

Benchmark indices pared morning gains in the last leg of the session, to end flat, dragged by losses in metal, realty, auto, FMCG and oil & gas sectors.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended at 32,186, up 27 points while the broader Nifty50 index ended at 10,079, down 13 points

OMCs tank



Oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as BPCL, HPCL and IOC tanked up to 8% following news reports that the OMCs may be told to absorb increase in oil prices due to inflation risks.





Photo: Shutterstock Reacting to the development, BPCL and HPCL slipped 8% each to Rs 489 and 443, respectively. IOC also slipped over 5% to Rs 408 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). READ MORE

The initial public offer (IPO) of Matrimony.com, which runs online match-making portals, was oversubscribed 2.49 times so far on the last day of bidding on Wednesday.

The IPO, with an aim to raise over Rs 500 crore, received bids for 70,11,855 shares against the total issue size of 28,11,280 shares, data available with the NSE showed.

The issue was fully subscribed on the second day of the IPO. The company had on Friday raised nearly Rs 226 crore from anchor investors.

3:03 PM Broader Markets



Broader markets also underperformed the benchmark indices with BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices falling 0.6% and 0.5% respectively.

Market Check

Benchmark indices pared morning gains to turn flat after OMCs plunged post news reports that Oil Ministry will look into increasing oil prices and that the companies may be asked to absorb rise.



At 2:57 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 32,216, up 58 points while the broader NIfty50 index was trading at 10,091, down 1 point.

Global oil surplus is shrinking due to stronger-than-expected demand: IEA

The global oil surplus is beginning to shrink due to stronger-than-expected European and U.S. demand growth, as well as production declines in OPEC and non-OPEC countries, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.

The agency, which coordinates the energy policies of industrial nations, raised its 2017 global oil demand growth estimate to 1.6 million barrels per day from 1.5 million bpd.

"OECD demand growth continues to be stronger than expected, particularly in Europe and the US," the Paris-based IEA said.

India FY18 GDP growth likely at 7.1% as firms resort to restocking: Nomura

India's GDP growth is expected to be around 7.1 per cent this fiscal following a likely pick up in industrial production as firms resort to 'restocking' post-Goods and Services Tax (GST) especially ahead of festive season, says a Nomura report.

According to the Japanese financial services major, post-GST restocking is likely to drive a faster pace of industrial output growth in the coming quarters. READ MORE

Europe Check

European markets opened slightly lower on Wednesday morning, despite record highs on Wall Street following the release of Apple's latest iPhone.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 edged down by around 0.19% shortly after the opening bell with almost all sectors and major bourses in negative territory.

Benchmark indices held on to morning gains with Nifty nearing its-all time high of 10,137, hit on Aug 2.

At 1:33 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 32,307, up 149 points while the broader NIfty50 index was trading at 10,126, up 33 points.

As corporate India struggles to cut down debt, the economy suffers

India's cash crunch and confusion over the introduction of a national sales tax were initially blamed for pulling economic growth down to its weakest pace in more than three years. But that is masking a more debilitating factor affecting the economy - corporate debt.

READ MORE Thomson Reuters data, based on the latest annual earnings reports, shows India's corporate debt rose to a seven-year high at the end of March. More than a fifth of large companies did not earn enough to pay interest on their loans and the pace of new loans fell to the lowest in more than six decades.

Buzzing stock

Dr Reddy's (DRL) gained nearly 3% to Rs 2,223 after Aurigene Discovery Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the DRL and a specialised biotechnology company announced plans to initiate a Phase II trials of its CA-170 program, a PDL1-VISTA inhibitor to be conducted at sites in India.

CA-170 is an oral small molecule targeting the immune checkpoints PDL1 and VISTA.

Reliance Securities on India Cements

ICL drives over 80% of its total sales from Southern and Western markets, where realizations still appear to be firm despite seasonal overhang. We believe that improving operating synergies and strong realization environment in Western markets will continue to pay off with improvement in profitability. We believe that with the recent group restructuring, ICL is likely to harness RMC business and Trinetra’s cement division in a better way.

Further, possible reduction in interest cost with loan repayment / refinancing / rating upgrade and likely demand improvement in Southern markets augur well for ICL in the long-term. We maintain our fundamental BUY rating on the stock with a Target Price of Rs 225.

Tata Power hit a four month high of Rs 86.70, up 7% on BSE in intra-day trade after the rating agency CARE Ratings reaffirmed its ratings assigned to the company's long-term debt instruments at 'CARE AA; Stable'. READ MORE

SBI Life to launch India's first billion dollar IPO since CIL in 2010

SBI Life Insurance, a joint venture between State Bank of India (SBI) and BNP Paribas Cardif, will come out with its initial public offering on September 20. The issue, which is an offer for sale by the two promoters, will be priced in the band of Rs 685-700 per share. READ DETAILS HERE

Rane Group companies rally up to 18%

Rane (Madras) (up 18% at Rs 580), Rane Engine Valve (17% at Rs 679), Rane Brake Lining (14% at Rs 1,350) and Rane Holdings (12% at Rs 2,019) were up more than 10% on BSE in intra-day trade. READ MORE

Capacit'e Infraprojects IPO intends to use the net proceeds for funding working capital requirements, purchase of capital assets and general corporate purposes. The IPO (price band: Rs 245 – 250) opened for subscription today and will close on September 15. READ MORE DETAILS

Edelweiss Securities on CPI inflation

In ensuing months, we expect CPI to rise further, largely led by base effects in food CPI and the statistical impact of HRA allowances. We foresee inflation moving towards 4% in the next couple of months and 4.5% by the year end. This implies FY18 inflation will range from 3.5-4.0%, within RBI’s comfort zone. This certainly opens room for further rate cuts. Our base case is another 25bps cut in FY18, but we strongly believe that more is warranted.

Edelweiss on Future Lifestyle Fashion

We expect 12% SSSG in Central in FY18 aided by recovery in urban consumption and better execution. On account of sharpened focus on power brands and closing of loss making stores (Planet Sports) we revise up target multiple to 16x (from 15x) FY19E EV/EBITDA and arrive at revised target price of Rs 464 (Rs 416). We maintain ‘BUY/SO’. At CMP, the stock is trading at 13.7x FY19E EV/EBITDA

Nomura on broadcast industry

India’s broadcasting industry has had a tough period post demonetisation and GST implementation, but turnaround began from August and we expect healthy double-digit growth to resume for leading players as we head into the festive season from September. We also note the last phase of digitisation (especially in South India) will drive subscription revenues. We maintain Buy on Zee TV with a target price of Rs 654. We initiate on SUN TV with a Buy rating and target price of Rs 985

Emkay Global on Suzlon Energy

Reiterate BUY with Rs 26 target price. Catalysts from PPA agreements in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. SUEL stock declined 20% from its May peak, as investors were worried that the company would fall short of its FY17 volume of 1.5GW this year

11:01 AM Broader markets continue to outperform



At 11:00 am, the BSE Midcap and the BSE Smallcap indices were up 0.4% each, outperforming the frontline indices.

10:59 AM Markets check



At 11:00 am, the Sensex was trading at 32,227, up 68 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,106, up 13 points.

Reliance Industries (RIL) hits a new high of Rs 845, up 2.6%, extending its Tuesday’s nearly 1% gain on BSE. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 832.70 touched on September 7, 2017 in intra-day trade. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

The share of investors buying protection against a correction in the equity markets has seen the largest monthly increase in 14 months, says a survey of Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofA-ML) survey of global fund managers. In September, there was a nine percentage point increase in equity hedging and only a net 24 per cent of those polled hadn’t bought protection against a fall in the equity markets. READ MORE

Tata Chemicals rose nearly 2% to Rs 646 after the Tata Global Beverages proposed to sell up to 1,05,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each of Tata Chemicals to Tata Sons.

HDFC MF to join IPO bandwagon



HDFC Mutual Fund, the country’s second-largest money manager, has joined the list of probable asset management companies (AMCs) waiting to go public.

The AMC has begun preliminary discussions to list itself on the bourses but is yet to arrive at a time frame or appoint merchant bankers for the share sale, said two people familiar with the matter. READ FULL REPORT

More upgrades for Tata Steel after pension deal





9:42 AM Buzzing stock



Capital First rose over 2% to Rs 839 after the Reserve Bank has allowed foreign investors to hold up to 50% equity holding in financial services firm Capital First. READ MORE





9:25 AM Broader markets outperform



Broader markets outperformed with the BSE Midcap and the BSE Smallcap indices extending gains by up to 0.3%.

Source: BSE

9:18 AM Markets at open



At 9:18 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 32,150, down 8 points, while the broader Nifty50 was at 10,088, down 5 points.

9:15 AM Stocks in news



ONGC, Oil India, Jet Airways, ITC, Phoenix Mills, Capital First, Dr Reddy's, GMR etc

Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as the dollar remained firm, with safe-haven demand for the metal buoyed after US President Donald Trump’s latest comments on tensions over North Korea.

Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,330.85 an ounce, while US gold futures for December delivery were flat at $1,335.00 an ounce.

Pre-open trade

The Nifty50 index held above 10,100 in pre-open trade. The S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 32,163, up 5 points, while the broader Nifty50 was at 10,100, up 7 points.

Macroeconomic data

The data on the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) and consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation, released on Tuesday, were more bad news for the Narendra Modi government, after growth of gross domestic product (GDP) crashed to its lowest in its tenure last week. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

Nifty outlook and technical calls by HDFC Securities

Nifty has surpassed the crucial resistance of 9,988, and is all set to register a new all-time high above 10,137. Despite lot of uncertainty, charts indicated the dominance of bulls over bears in the last one month and it seems to be getting right so far. Earlier resistance of 9,988 is expected to interchange its role as a support going forward for Nifty.

Today's picks

Technical calls

Buy Zee Entertainment with a target of Rs 560, says Prabhudas Lilladher. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Oil prices were mixed, but largely held on to gains in the previous session after OPEC said it expected higher demand for its crude next year.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading up 6 cents, or 0.1% at $48.29 a barrel after rising 0.3% on Tuesday.

International benchmark Brent crude was down 7 cents, or 0.1% at $54.20 a barrel, having settled up 0.8% in the previous session.

The major Wall Street indices hit record closing highs with financial stocks leading the charge, but gains were stunted by a decline in Apple Inc shares after it unveiled its latest line of iPhones.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones industrials and Nasdaq Composite clocked record closes, with investors drawn to riskier assets as concerns about US tensions with North Korea eased and the financial impact from Hurricane Irma appeared less severe than was feared last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.49 points, or 0.28% to 22,118.86, the S&P 500 gained 8.37 points, or 0.34% to 2,496.48 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.018 points, or 0.34% to 6,454.28.

8:52 AM Asian markets



Asian shares inched up to a 10-year high. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was slightly higher in early trade, while Japan's Nikkei stock index added 0.4% to a one-month high, getting a tailwind from a weaker yen. China's Shanghai Composite remained little changed, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng bucked the trend to lose 0.4%.



CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY

Singapore Nifty

At 8:45 am, SGX Nifty, Nifty futures being traded on Singapore Stock Exchange was trading at 10,099, up 9 points or 0.09%.

