MARKETS LIVE: Sensex snaps five-session losing streak, Nifty regains 9,750

Meanwhile, investors await the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation data, which are scheduled to be released later in the day.

The snapped five-session long losing streak after bounced tracking a firmer after weaker-than-expected July consumer price data led investors to bet that benign inflation would keep the US Federal Reserve from raising rates again this year.

9:18 AM

Markets at open

At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading at 31,370, up 156 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 9,769, up 58 points.

9:14 AM Stocks in news



SpiceJet, Tata Steel, DLF, Divi's Labs, Fortis Healthcare, Dollar Industries and Uniply Industries etc

9:12 AM Earnings today



Coal India, Dredging Corp, Grasim, Jain Irrigation Systems, JK Tyres, NBCC, Patel Engineering, IDBI Bank, and Infibeam Incorporation

9:08 AM Pre-open trade



At 9:05 am, the Sensex was trading at 31,275, up 61 points, while the Nifty was ruling at 9,755, up 44 points in pre-open trade.

9:06 AM

Nifty outlook by Angel Broking





We believe that the much awaited correction is in the early stages now and we would continue to see market remaining under pressure for next few weeks. Immediately, the daily ’89 EMA’ level of 9,600-9,580 is to be tested soon. Since, it’s a major level in the near term; the index may respect it for a while. But, eventually, after a minor bounce back or consolidation, we expect the index to sneak below it. Traders are repeatedly advised to remain light and avoid taking undue risks as individual stocks may continue correcting in next few days. On the flipside, 9,770-9,852 is likely to act as a strong resistance zone in the near term.

9:03 AM

Nifty view by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher

There is a Doji formation in the daily chart of Nifty which can trigger a trend reversal but however, it has broken the support of 9,820 decisively and technically, since the sentiment has weakened, more space on the downside is visible before any possibility of revival happens. READ MORE

9:01 AM

Technical picks

Top technical calls from Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst- Technical and Derivatives of Angel Broking. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

8:59 AM

Commodity picks

8:56 AM

IIP output hits four-year low





Industrial output in the country slipped into negative territory in June, dragged down by a contraction in manufacturing, apart from an unabated fall in capital goods. Figures for the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), released by the government on Friday, showed national factory output contracting by 0.1% a 48-month low, as compared to the 2.7% rise seen in the previous month of May. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

8:53 AM Wall Street update



The three major US stocks indexes ended higher on Friday, snapping three days of losses, as investors bet on slower US rate hikes, but gains were muted by increasingly aggressive exchanges between the United States and North Korea. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.31 points, or 0.07% to 21,858.32, the S&P 500 gained 3.11 points, or 0.13% to 2,441.32 while the Nasdaq Composite added 39.68 points, or 0.64% to 6,256.56.

8:51 AM Asian markets



Asian stocks were positive. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.7%. The index had fallen for three straight days previously, losing a combined 3%, on escalating tensions between the United States and North Korea. Australian stocks rose 0.5% and South Korea's KOSPI climbed 0.4%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.8% and Shanghai added 0.2%. Japan's Nikkei bucked the trend and fell 1 percent as a stronger yen overshadowed much better-than-expected second quarter economic growth.

8:48 AM Singapore Nifty



At 8:45 am, the SGX Nifty, Nifty futures listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange, was trading at 9787.75, up 27.75 points or 0.28%.





8:45 AM Good Morning!



Welcome to Business Standard's market live blog.