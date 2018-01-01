MARKETS LIVE: Sensex trades flat, Nifty above 10500 amid lack of cues

The benchmark indices kicked off on a flat note amid lack of cues from the global markets, while ended lower on Friday.

Back home, The Insolvency and Bankrutpcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2017, that debars wilful defaulters and existing promoters from bidding for stressed assets of companies undergoing insolvency proceedings, was passed in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

are in focus as auto firms start disclosing monthly sales numbers for December 2017.

Meanwhile, Overseas investors have pulled out close to Rs 5,900 crore from domestic equities this month, with widening fiscal deficit and higher crude prices making market participants cautious on macro-economic front. In spite of December performance, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) ended the year with a net inflow of over Rs 51,000 crore.