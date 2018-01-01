JUST IN
Select PSBs gain on capital infusion by government
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex trades flat, Nifty above 10500 amid lack of cues

Catch all live market action here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

The benchmark indices kicked off New Year 2018 on a flat note amid lack of cues from the global markets, while Wall Street ended lower on Friday. 

Back home, The Insolvency and Bankrutpcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2017, that debars wilful defaulters and existing promoters from bidding for stressed assets of companies undergoing insolvency proceedings, was passed in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Auto stocks are in focus as auto firms start disclosing monthly sales numbers for December 2017. 

Meanwhile, Overseas investors have pulled out close to Rs 5,900 crore from domestic equities this month, with widening fiscal deficit and higher crude prices making market participants cautious on macro-economic front. In spite of December performance, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) ended the year with a net inflow of over Rs 51,000 crore.

9:59 AM

Domestic, global flows are expected to stay favourable in early 2018
 
Benchmark indices gained about 28-29 per cent in 2017, their best yearly performance in three years. The gains came despite corporate earnings disappointing and the economy growing at a sluggish pace. 
 
Many stocks saw their valuations get re-rated, taking multiples way above their historic averages. This was made possible by the highest-ever investments by domestic mutual funds (MFs) and supportive global portfolio flows. READ MORE

9:44 AM Top Sectoral Gainer: Nifty Realty

Source: NSE

9:34 AM Sectoral trend

Source: NSE

9:23 AM Sensex heatmap at open 

heatmap
Source: BSE

9:19 AM

Markets at open
 
At 9:18 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 34,068, up 11 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,525, down 5 points. 

S&P BSE SENSEX 34,059.82 +2.99 +0.01
 
S&P BSE SENSEX 50 10,980.73 +0.95 +0.01
 
S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 36,925.43 +76.05 +0.21
 
S&P BSE 100 11,034.36 +4.58 +0.04
 
S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,783.33 +11.08 +0.29

Source: BSE

9:07 AM

10,426 a key support level for Nifty today: Angel Broking
 
The concluding week of the year traded with a positive bias and eventually wrapped up the activity almost at record close. This has been a remarkable year for Indian markets; in fact, we should put it as, for the equity markets across the globe. The Nifty clocked whopping gains of ~29% in the calendar year 2017 and probably we can count on the fingers of our one hand such spectacular years in the history of Indian markets. READ MORE 
First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 09:58 IST

