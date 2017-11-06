MARKETS LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open marginally lower on negative global cues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said if there is the consensus at the next council meeting due over Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, the government would take the necessary steps to help traders and strengthen the country’s economy.

Back home, government may announce measures next week to help traders and small businesses adding to the sentiment.

Oil prices hit their highest since July 2015 as Mohammed bin Salman’s purge led to arrests of royals, ministers and investors including prominent business billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal.

In his second day in Japan, Trump ramped up his tough rhetoric against North Korea, saying the United States and its allies are prepared to defend freedom.

Near-term sentiment will be directed by related to U.S. President Donald Trump’s Asian tour this week.

Benchmark indices open marginally lower as Asian shares tumble from recent decade highs on Monday and oil jumped to a more than two-year peak as Saudi Arabia’s crown prince cemented his power through an anti-corruption crackdown.

9:17 AM Markets Open



At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 33,620, down 65 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 10,433, down 19 points

9:07 AM

Shell firms deposited, withdrew Rs 17,000 crore after demonetisation

As the government nears completion of a year after demonetisation, the data shows suspected ‘shell’ companies deposited and withdrew Rs 17,000 crore in the days after the note ban.

The data, issued by the government, is from 56 banks for 35,000 companies, which had around 58,000 bank accounts. One company had a negative balance before demonetisation but deposited and withdrew Rs 2,484 crore after November 8, 2016, the government said. READ MORE

9:01 AM

Nifty View by Prabhudas Lilladher:

Nifty continues to be in a new price territory with no signs of reversal for now. Our weekly range lies at 10,280 as support while resistance is seen at 10,580. Realty too has scope for further up move, however Nifty being in the overbought zone, we suggest a cautious move.

8:58 AM

8:52 AM

Nifty Outlook by Angel Broking





As far as sectoral view is concerned, we would expect ongoing buzz to continue in ‘Pharmaceutical’ as well as ‘PSU’ banking space. One should also keep a close track of ‘Midcap IT’ counters that are likely to do well in the forthcoming week. For the coming week, 10482-10500 levels would be closely watched in the upward direction; whereas, the immediate support lies in the range of 10,383-10,311. At this juncture, traders are advised not to take aggressive positions and should rather keep focusing on individual stocks with a proper exit strategy.As far as sectoral view is concerned, we would expect ongoing buzz to continue in ‘Pharmaceutical’ as well as ‘PSU’ banking space. One should also keep a close track of ‘Midcap IT’ counters that are likely to do well in the forthcoming week. READ MORE

8:48 AM

Nifty outlook by Devang Shah

Short-term outlook for the market remains positive till Nifty trades below 10124 levels and expecting target of 10,750-10,800 levels in short term. Medium term outlook for the market remains positive till Nifty trades above 8,968 levels and is expecting targets in the range of 12,000-12,200 levels in medium term.

10,000/10,200 levels is strong support & 10,500/10,700 levels is strong resistance levels respectively based on option open interest data so far for October month series. Market is going to be volatile ahead of Result season this month. Any kind of short term correction or consolidation is buying opportunity for medium to long term Investment perspectives till medium term reverses. READ MORE

8:46 AM

PM Modi says India may announce tax relief for traders this week

India may announce measures next week to help traders and small businesses who say a new nationwide goods and services tax (GST) has increased their tax and administrative burden.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said if there is the consensus at the next GST council meeting due over Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, the government would take the necessary steps to help traders and strengthen the country’s economy

8:38 AM SGX Nifty





The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 15.5 points lower at 10,470 indicating a flat to negative opening for the domestic market.

8:37 AM

Asia Check



Asian shares hovered near decade highs on Monday as strong US economic data and corporate earnings supported global stocks while major currencies held in tight ranges as investors focussed on US President Donald Trump’s tour of Asia this week.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a touch softer at 556.39, but within striking distance of Friday’s top of 557.93 which was the highest since November 2007.

Australian shares traded around levels not seen since April 2015 at 5,956.90 points while Japan’s Nikkei advanced further to a 21-year peak.

8:37 AM

US markets end higher

A surge in shares of heavyweight Apple helped push up major Wall Street indexes on Friday, as investors also assessed a mixed US labor market report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22.93 points, or 0.1%, to 23,539.19, the S&P 500 gained 7.99 points, or 0.31%, to 2,587.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.49 points, or 0.74%, to 6,764.44.

Good Morning!



