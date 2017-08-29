MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 150 pts, Nifty below 9900; NTPC cracks 4%

Earlier this month, North Korea threatened to fire missiles into the sea near the US Pacific territory of Guam after US President warned Pyongyang would face “fire and fury” if it threatened the United States.

North Korea fired a missile early on Tuesday that flew over Japan and landed in the Pacific waters off the northern region of Hokkaido, South Korea and Japan said, in a sharp escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula.

US stock futures and Asian share tumbled post the development, while the yen jumped to four-month highs against the dollar.

Snapping four sessions of gains, benchmark indices open in red with falling below 9,900 following Asian stocks after North Korea fired a missile over northern Japan, setting up a tense start to trading for in the region.

Sectoral Chart



All sectoral indices were trading in red dragged by pharma, realty and PSU Bank indices, which fell over 0.7% each.





NTPC cracks

NTPC slips over 3% , becoming the biggest laggared on BSE Sensex as the govt readies to sell up to 10% stake in power utility NTPC for Rs 13,800 crore in one of the biggest disinvestment deals.





The two-day offer for sale (OFS) will have a core component of 412 million shares (5%), with a greenshoe option to sell another 5%. If the OFS is fully subscribed, it will be the third-biggest divestment deal ever by the government.

Top gainers and losers on BSE Sensex





Broader Markets



The broader markets were outperformed the benchmark indices a little with BSE Midcap and BSE smallcap down 0.2% each.

Market snapshot (Source: Edelweiss Research)

Market Wide PCR up from 0.937 to 1.027; Nifty OI PCR down from 1.06 to 1.059; Nifty up 0.6%, Futures OI up 3%; Nifty Aug futures trading at 4 points premium as against 16 points premium; India VIX at 12.64% as against 12.57%

Markets open



Snapping four sessions of gains, benchmark indices open in red with Nifty falling below 9,900 following Asian stocks after North Korea fired a missile over northern Japan, setting up a tense start to trading for markets in the region.



At 9:19 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 31,625, down 125 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 9,878, down 34 points

9:19 AM Vijaya Bank launched a Rs 1,000-crore share sale to institutional investors through QIP .The bank has fixed the floor price of the share sale at Rs 66.36 per share -a discount of 6.61 % to Monday's closing price of Rs 70.75 per share on the BSE

Nifty Bank outlook:

Nifty Bank opened on a positive note on Monday and traded in line with Nifty. It was trading above its 24200 zones for the most part of the day and finally it ended the session on a flattish note. Now it has support near to 24000 zones then 23600 while on the upside hurdles are seen at 24600 then 24800 zones.

(Source: Anand Rathi Research)

F&O watch:

Nifty August Future opened on a positive note on Monday and after the initial consolidation, the bulls managed to pull the market towards 9875 levels. It witnessed strong buying interest at every minor decline and finally the session ended on a positive note with the gains of around 20 points

India VIX was down by around 5%. On the option front, maximum Put OI is at 9800 strike followed by 9700 strike while maximum Call OI is at 10000 followed by 10100 strike. We have seen put writing at all the strikes in between 9650 to 9900 strikes while, call unwinding was seen at 9700 and 10100 strikes.

(Source: Anand Rathi Research)

New enterants in the Nifty

A good start to the week on Monday may not continue today as tensions resurfaced in the Korean peninsula. This time, North Korea sent a missile reportedly over Japan and into the Pacific waters. Hurricane Harvey is causing its share of destruction in Houston and other areas. The southwest monsoon in India continues its vigorous run along the West Coast. Rainfall deficit still remains in most states.

From September 29, the Nifty will see new faces. Bajaj Finance, HPCL and United Phosphorus will get included while ACC, Bank of Baroda, Tata Power and Tata Motors DVR will exit the benchmark index. The outlook is a weak start and swings could be in store ahead of the F&O expiry on Thursday

(Source: Amar Ambani, head of research, IIFL)

Govt to sell up to 10% in NTPC





NTPC Photo: Wikipedia The government on Tuesday will sell up to 10% in power utility NTPC for Rs 13,800 crore in one of the biggest disinvestment deals. The two-day offer for sale (OFS) will have a core component of 412 million shares (five per cent stake), with a greenshoe option to sell another five per cent. If the OFS is fully subscribed, it will be the third-biggest divestment deal ever by the government. READ MORE

Market outlook for the day

Today the markets are likely to open on negative note. All emerging markets are trading mixed. The coming session is likely to witness a range of 9800 on declines and 10000 on advances: SMC Global

Crude Check

US Crude oil prices hit one-month low on worries refinery shutdowns due to the flooding could boost inventory.





US crude futures stood at $46.79 per barrel in early Tuesday trade, up 0.5% on the day, after having fallen to as low as $46.15 on Monday.

Infosys founders will participate in Rs 13,000-crore share buyback

Infosys on Monday said some of its founders would participate in the company’s share buyback.

Infosys, which was founded by N R Narayana Murthy and six others, and their shares were distributed among family members also.





“In terms of the buyback regulations, under the tender offer route, the promoters have the option to participate in the buyback. We would like to inform you that some of the members of the promoter and promoter group of the company have communicated their intention to participate in the proposed buyback,” said the company in a note to the BSE on Monday. READ MORE

Nifty view from Prabhudas Lilladher:

Nifty has recovered significantly from the low of 9,740 and as of now is getting set for the expiry of future contracts, however bias is positive with Nifty having its near-term support at 9,840. The support for the day is seen at 9,865, while the resistance is seen at 9,950.

Click here for top trading ideas



Photo: Shutterstock

Stock recos from MOSL for today's trade

MARUTI SUZUKI - BUY

Last Close: Rs 7,579

Stop Loss: Rs 7,475

Target: Rs 7,850

YES BANK - BUY

Last Close: Rs 1,753

Stop Loss: Rs 1,715





Target: Rs 1,820

NSE adds three firms to broad Nifty 50 index



National Stock Exchange said on Monday it would add Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Petroleum Corp, and UPL to its broad Nifty 50 index, while removing four constituents.



To make room for the new entries, the exchange will remove ACC, Bank of Baroda, Tata Power and Tata Motors' deferential voting rights (DVR), according to a statement. READ MORE

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 48 points lower at 9864 indicating a gap down opening for the domestic market.

North Korea fires missile over Japan

North Korea fired a missile early on Tuesday that flew over Japan and landed in the Pacific waters off the northern region of Hokkaido, South Korea, and Japan said, in a sharp escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula.



North Korea has conducted dozens of ballistic missile tests under young leader Kim Jong-Un, the most recent on Saturday, but firing projectiles over mainland Japan is rare.





Representative Image The last North Korean projectile to fly over Japan was in 2009. The United States, Japan, and South Korea considered that launch to have been a ballistic missile test while North Korea said it was a rocket carrying a communications satellite into orbit. READ MORE

Asian shares tumble

Asian share markets tumbled on Tuesday, while the yen jumped to four-month highs against the dollar after North Korea fired a missile over northern Japan, setting up a tense start to trading for markets in the region.

S&P mini futures ESc1 fell as much as 0.85% on the news before paring losses to trade 0.5% below its close on Monday, when it was little changed.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.7% to four-month low while South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.5%, helping to drag down MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 0.3%.

Wall Street ends lower

The S&P 500 and Dow ended little changed in overnight trade, as Tropical Storm Harvey crippled the US energy hub in Texas





The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.27 points, or 0.02%, to close at 21,808.4, the S&P 500 gained 1.19 points, or 0.05%, to 2,444.24. The Nasdaq Composite added 17.37 points, or 0.28%, to 6,283.02.

8:35 AM Good Morning and welcome to market live blog. Catch all the live market action here.