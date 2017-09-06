MARKETS LIVE: Sensex slips 150 pts, Nifty tests 9,900; Sun Pharma down 2%

Back home, Sebi barred 19 domestic and foreign entities from securities for manipulation in issuances of global depository receipts and warned several others including FIIs.

Geopolitical concerns continued to simmer following North Korea’s biggest-ever nuclear test on Sunday. Pyongyang is ready to send “more gift packages” to the United States, one of its top diplomats said on Tuesday.

US stocks sank yesterday, with the S&P 500 stumbling to its biggest single-day loss in about three weeks. Asian stocks also sliped in the morning trade while the dollar was on the defensive with tensions in the Korean Peninsula showing little signs of abating.

Indian open lower woth opening below 9,900 levels, reacting to the drop in in the overhight trade as growing concerns over another test by North Korea is keeping investors across the globe on the edge.

9:24 AM Sectoral Trend



All sectoral indices were trading in red in the early morning trade, dragged mainly by pharma, realty, metal, banking and financial indices





9:21 AM Top gainers and losers on BSE Sensex





9:19 AM Broader Markets



Broader Markets were in line with the frontline indices with BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap down 0.6% and 0.4% respectively

9:18 AM Markets at open



Benchmark indices opened lower woth Nifty opening below 9,900 levels, reacting to the drop in Wall Street in the overhight trade as growing concerns over another test by North Korea is keeping investors across the globe on the edge.



At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 31,636, doen 173 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 9,889, down 62 points

9:07 AM

Nifty Outlook from HDFC Securities

Nifty has been forming higher top and higher bottom formation on the daily charts. At Present, Nifty is placed above 5, 20, 50 and 100 DMAs, indicating bullish setup on time frames. It clearly seems that supply is getting absorbed on every dip and Nifty is climbing wall of worries.

All time high of 10,137 would remain next resistance, while support is now shifted upwards to 9,840. Oscillators are also showing strength on the charts. Considering the technical evidences, we advise remaining long in Nifty with stoploss of 9,840 on closing basis.

9:07 AM

Trading ideas from HDFC Securities

Buy NCL Industries

CMP: Rs 240.15

SL: Rs 225

Target: Rs 270

Buy Godrej Properties

CMP: Rs 607

SL: Rs 580

Target: Rs 680

9:03 AM

Top technical calls from Prabhudas Lilladher:

JK PAPER - BUY

CMP: Rs 106.85

TARGET: Rs 117

STOP LOSS: Rs 98

CENTURY PLY - BUY

CMP: Rs 242.85

TARGET: Rs 268

STOP LOSS: Rs 232

GMDC - BUY

CMP: Rs 147.25

TARGET: Rs 160





Click Here for Rationale STOP LOSS: Rs 138

9:00 AM

Nifty View from Prabhudas Lilladher

Nifty continues to move in a very narrow range and is witnessing resistance at every rise near the 9,900 level and is finding difficulty to surpass the 10,000 mark. We anticipate Nifty to be in a range bound zone in the near term and also due to global factors like the North Korean tensions, volatility can be expected. The support for the day is seen at 9,900 while resistance is seen at 10,000.

8:59 AM

ICICI Lombard gets Sebi's approval for Rs 6,000 crore IPO

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has got capital markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead for its estimated Rs 6,000 crore initial public offer, which could be the first by a general insurer in the country.

ICICI Lombard is a joint venture between ICICI Bank and Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. The IPO involves dilution of up to 86,247,187 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of ICICI Lombard General Insurance.





According to market sources, the IPO could be worth about Rs 6,000 crore. READ MORE

8:57 AM

Govt freezes bank accounts of suspected shell firms

The bank accounts of 209,032 suspected shell companies have been frozen, the government said on Tuesday, while advising banks to be cautious about active ones not filing statutory returns.

The Registrar of Companies (RoCs) of 24 jurisdictions have deregistered these firms and because of that “the existing directors and authorised signatories of these companies will now become ex-directors or ex-authorised signatories,” the statement said. READ MORE

8:55 AM

Two IPOs today

Dixon Technologies (India) expects to raise Rs 600 crore from its IPO today and plans to spend the proceeds on capacity expansion and debt repayment. It plans to offer about 33,93,425 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each amounting to Rs 599.27 crore on the upper price band.





Illustration by Ajay Mohanty Bharat Road Network to open its IPO for subscription today aiming to garner around Rs 600 crore. At least 75 percent of the issue will be allotted on a proportionate basis to qualified institutional buyers, of which the company may allocate up to 60% of the QIB portion to anchor investors, on a discretionary basis.

8:51 AM

GDR manipulation: Sebi bars 19 companies from securities markets

Cracking the whip, Sebi on Tuesday barred 19 domestic and foreign entities from securities markets for manipulation in issuances of global depository receipts and warned several others including FIIs.





The regulator has imposed a ten-year ban on K Sera Sera and Asahi Infrastructure and Projects, which figured among the six companies whose GDR issuances were manipulated, while at least 26 entities including European American Investment Bank AG (Euram) have been warned that all their future dealings in Indian markets should be strictly as per regulations. READ MORE

8:48 AM

Oil markets dip

Oil prices dipped on Wednesday as crude demand remained subdued on the back of refinery closures following Hurricane Harvey which hit the US Gulf coast 10 days ago.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $48.63 barrel, 3 cents below their last settlement.

In international oil markets, Brent crude futures dipped 19 cents to $53.19 a barrel.

8:44 AM

Gold up for fifth straight day





Gold was up for a fifth day on Wednesday as geopolitical risks over North Korea remained elevated, and as low US inflation concerns left some Federal Reserve officials backing delays in further interest rate hikes.

8:40 AM

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 27 points lower at 9,947 indicating a flat opening for the domestic market.

8:40 AM

Asian markets trade lower

Asian stocks tracked Wall Street’s slide overnight to slip on Wednesday while the dollar was on the defensive with tensions in the Korean Peninsula showing little signs of abating.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.15%.

Japan's Nikkei shed 0.55% and Australian stocks lost 0.3%.

South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.2% and on track for its fifth straight day of losses.

8:39 AM

Wall Street cracks

US stocks sank yesterday, with the S&P 500 stumbling to its biggest single-day loss in about three weeks, as investors weighed fresh tensions with North Korea.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 234.25 points, or 1.07%, to 21,753.31, the S&P 500 lost 18.7 points, or 0.76%, to 2,457.85 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 59.76 points, or 0.93%, to 6,375.57.

8:39 AM Good Morning and welcome to market's liveblog. Catch all the live market action here