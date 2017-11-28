MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens lower, Nifty below 10,400 on tepid global cues

Back home, November expiry has been a mixed affair so far. Market-wide rollovers on the D-3 came in at 27% which is on the higher side compared to the average rollovers of 21% of the last three series. futures rollovers, meanwhile, stood at 32% which is also high compared to the average rollovers of 18% of the last three series.

Investor confidence in China has been dented by rising bond yields as Beijing steps up its crackdown on shadow banking and other risky forms of financing. Higher borrowing costs threaten to squeeze corporate profits.

The benchmark indices snapped eight-session long rally on Tuesday, tracking negative trend seen in after they stepped back from decade highs as Chinese stocks stumbled for a second straight session, while the US trod water ahead of a crucial Senate vote on tax reform.

Reliance Communications, Tata Power, Patel Engineering, Coal India, Punjab National Bank, and PNB Housing Finance etc

Devangshu Datta on Nifty, Bank Nifty, Hindustan Petroleum, Axis Bank, NTPC

Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher

Nifty has surged to move towards 10,400 with all indicators showing potential for further up move to projected target of 10,550. The support for the day is seen at 10,350 & resistance is seen at 10,450. As we are approaching the expiry of November Future contracts we may see some volatility.

BUY CAN FIN HOMES

CMP: Rs 473.70

TARGET: Rs 528

STOP LOSS: Rs 450

Bharat 22 ETF to make a debut on bourses today

The Bharat 22 ETF will be listed on the exchanges later today. The ETF, comprising scrips of 22 blue-chip companies, this month attracted robust bids, with the portion reserved for anchor investors getting subscribed six times to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore on the opening day.

Wall Street on Monday



Wall Street’s major indexes ended little changed on Monday, retreating modestly from record highs set during the session, as gains for Amazon countered losses in shares of energy companies.

Investors also digested strong economic data, which showed sales of new US single-family homes unexpectedly rose in October to a 10-year high amid robust demand across the country.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22.79 points, or 0.1% to 23,580.78, the S&P 500 lost 1 points, or 0.04% to 2,601.42 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.64 points, or 0.15% to 6,878.52.

Asian markets



Asian shares stepped back from decade highs as Chinese stocks stumbled for a second straight session. Mainland stocks have jumped 22 percent in 2017, with the gains concentrated in a handful of large index-weighted stocks. The index was down 0.3% while Shanghai's SSE Composite index slipped 0.2% at 0221 GMT.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.3% from last week’s high of 570.21 points. It was on track to end November in the black.

The index has been on an uptrend most of this year, posting a monthly loss only once in 2017.

Australian shares were flat while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.2%.

At 8:40 am, the SGX Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty50's movement in India, was trading at 10,396, down 21 points or 0.21%.

8:40 AM Good Morning!



Welcome to Business Standard's market liveblog.