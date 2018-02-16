MARKETS LIVE: Indices trade in red; SBI, Yes Bank among top Sensex losers

Market Check S&P BSE Sensex 34,038.69 -0.75% Nifty 50 10,469.60 -0.72% S&P BSE 200 4,575.43 -0.91% Nifty 500 9,241.70 -0.88% S&P BSE Mid-Cap 16,594.55 -1.24% S&P BSE Small-Cap 17,993.28 -1.45% Shareholders okay RCom asset monetisation plan for servicing Rs 450-bn debt Debt-ridden telecom operator RCom on Friday said its shareholders have approved an asset monetisation plan which will be used to repay dues. READ MORE A man opens the shutter of a shop painted with an advertisement of Reliance Communications in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters Fortis Healthcare under pressure after SC allows FIs to sell pledged shares Fortis Healthcare has slipped 20% to Rs 115 in noon deal trade, falling 24% from its intra-day high on BSE on back of heavy volumes after the Supreme Court (SC) allowed financial institutions to sell pledged shares of the company. CLICK HERE FOR MORE Nifty PSU Bank hits over three-month low; down 26% from 52-week high Shares of public sector banks continues to trade lower for the fifth straight trading session with the Nifty PSU Bank index hitting an over three-month low after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI’s) revised framework on resolution of stressed assets and the detection of about Rs 144 billion fraudulent and unauthorised transactions by the Punjab National Bank (PNB) at one of its branches in Mumbai. READ MORE Axis AMC to venture into realty funds, hires Balaji Rao as business head Axis Asset Management Company (AMC), a unit of Axis Bank, is padding up to foray into the real estate funds business through the alternative investment fund (AIF) route. It has hired real estate funds veteran Balaji Rao to head the business and build a core team of eight to 10 people in the investment and asset management verticals. READ MORE Market Check S&P BSE Sensex 34,186.98 -0.32% Nifty 50 10,507.20 -0.36% S&P BSE 200 4,596.45 -0.46% Nifty 500 9,279.90 -0.47% S&P BSE Mid-Cap 16,666.27 -0.82% S&P BSE Small-Cap 18,094.43 -0.90%
