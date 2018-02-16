MARKETS LIVE: Indices trade in red; SBI, Yes Bank among top Sensex losers

Market Check S&P BSE Sensex 34,038.69 -0.75% Nifty 50 10,469.60 -0.72% S&P BSE 200 4,575.43 -0.91% Nifty 500 9,241.70 -0.88% S&P BSE Mid-Cap 16,594.55 -1.24% S&P BSE Small-Cap 17,993.28 -1.45% Shareholders okay RCom asset monetisation plan for servicing Rs 450-bn debt Debt-ridden telecom operator RCom on Friday said its shareholders have approved an asset monetisation plan which will be used to repay dues. READ MORE A man opens the shutter of a shop painted with an advertisement of Reliance Communications in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters Fortis Healthcare under pressure after SC allows FIs to sell pledged shares Fortis Healthcare has slipped 20% to Rs 115 in noon deal trade, falling 24% from its intra-day high on BSE on back of heavy volumes after the Supreme Court (SC) allowed financial institutions to sell pledged shares of the company. CLICK HERE FOR MORE Nifty PSU Bank hits over three-month low; down 26% from 52-week high Shares of public sector banks continues to trade lower for the fifth straight trading session with the Nifty PSU Bank index hitting an over three-month low after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI’s) revised framework on resolution of stressed assets and the detection of about Rs 144 billion fraudulent and unauthorised transactions by the Punjab National Bank (PNB) at one of its branches in Mumbai. READ MORE Axis AMC to venture into realty funds, hires Balaji Rao as business head Axis Asset Management Company (AMC), a unit of Axis Bank, is padding up to foray into the real estate funds business through the alternative investment fund (AIF) route. It has hired real estate funds veteran Balaji Rao to head the business and build a core team of eight to 10 people in the investment and asset management verticals. READ MORE Market Check S&P BSE Sensex 34,186.98 -0.32% Nifty 50 10,507.20 -0.36% S&P BSE 200 4,596.45 -0.46% Nifty 500 9,279.90 -0.47% S&P BSE Mid-Cap 16,666.27 -0.82% S&P BSE Small-Cap 18,094.43 -0.90%

The benchmark indices are trading lower on Friday amid absence of major domestic and global cues. The and opened firm, with testing 10,600 levels. Both indices, however, trimmed gains as trade progressed.

Most Asian indices were shut on Friday due to Lunar New Year holidays. Japan’s Nikkei, however rose 0.5 per cent.

Measured by the MSCI’s broadest gauge of the world’s covering 47 markets, global have reclaimed more than half of the 10.7 per cent losses incurred in their slump from a record intraday high on Jan 29 to their four-month intraday low hit a week ago.

Punjab National Bank MD & CEO Sunil Mehta on Thursday made it clear that the bank will not spare anyone, senior or junior, who was involved in the fraud, saying the second-largest bank will honour all their bona fide commitments. He also said that the scam was detected by bank officials for the first time on January 25 and they had reported about it to the concerned agencies. The stock continues to head lower and lost over 4% on Friday to Rs 122 levels.

In economic data released Thursday, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation rate fell — in step with the consumer price inflation (CPI) rate — to a six-month low of 2.84 per cent in January, from 3.58 per cent in December, on the back of lower increases in the prices of food and petroleum.

