Strong passenger volume help Indigo boost June quarter performance
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens flat, Nifty tests 10,100 ahead of RBI policy

Catch all live market action here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

The benchmark indices opened flat with a positive bias as Asian markets ticked up after on Wall Street the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record closing high overnight. 

Investors will keep an eye on the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meeting, which begins later today, July auto sales numbers, corporate results from companies such as Marico, JSW Steel and Power Grid and PMI readings globally. 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

9:10 AM

Pre-open trade 
 
The Sensex gained 64 points to quote 32,579, while the Nifty added 23 points to trade above 10,100 in pre-open trade.  

9:08 AM

Stocks to watch
 
Tech Mahindra, InterGlobe Aviation, ICICI Prudential, Max India, Sobha, GE Power, and GAIL (India) 

9:04 AM

Earnings today
 
Power Grid, JSW Steel, Marico, Torrent Power, Piramal Enterprises, Reliance Defence and Century Ply are among 53 companies scheduled to report their June quarter results today.

9:01 AM

Nifty outlook by Angel Broking
 
With Monday's momentum and upcoming RBI policy, bulls may aggrandize their gains but are likely to face hurdle around 10,150-10,200 levels. RSI and STOCHASTIC remain in overbought conditions, marking possible consolidation on cards. We maintain our view of index trading in a range of 9,920-10,150 with stock specific ideas to continue their outperformance.

8:53 AM

Asian markets
 
Asian shares ticked up in early Tuesday trade as investors looked to a barrage of economic data around the world to confirm recent signs the global economy is in robust health with inflation staying well contained.
 
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1%, while Tokyo's Nikkei rose 0.4%. China's Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng indices added 0.4% and 0.7%, respectively. 

8:46 AM

Wall Street update
 
The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record closing high on Monday, helped by Boeing, while selling in Facebook, Alphabet and other technology companies checked the S&P 500 and pulled the Nasdaq lower. The Dow rose 0.28% to end at a record high of 21,891, but the Nasdaq Composite pulled back 0.42% after recent rallies, and the S&P500 lost 0.07% to end at 2,470. 

8:44 AM Singapore Nifty

At 8:40 am, the SGX Nifty was trading at 10,131, up 25 points or 0.25%. 

