MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens flat, Nifty tests 10,100 ahead of RBI policy
Catch all live market action here
SI Reporter |
New Delhi
August 1, 2017 Last Updated at 09:19 IST
9:10 AM
Pre-open trade
The Sensex gained 64 points to quote 32,579, while the Nifty added 23 points to trade above 10,100 in pre-open trade.
9:08 AM
Stocks to watch
Tech Mahindra, InterGlobe Aviation, ICICI Prudential, Max India, Sobha, GE Power, and GAIL (India)
9:04 AM
Earnings today
Power Grid, JSW Steel, Marico, Torrent Power, Piramal Enterprises, Reliance Defence and Century Ply are among 53 companies scheduled to report their June quarter results today.
9:01 AM
Nifty outlook by Angel Broking
With Monday's momentum and upcoming RBI policy, bulls may aggrandize their gains but are likely to face hurdle around 10,150-10,200 levels. RSI and STOCHASTIC remain in overbought conditions, marking possible consolidation on cards. We maintain our view of index trading in a range of 9,920-10,150 with stock specific ideas to continue their outperformance.
8:57 AM Shriram Transport Finance with a target price of Rs 1,125, says Prabhudas Lilladher. CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRADING IDEAS
8:56 AM Buy Hero MotoCorp, Manappuram Finance and Kajaria Ceramics, says Religare Securities. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS
8:53 AM
Asian markets
Asian shares ticked up in early Tuesday trade as investors looked to a barrage of economic data around the world to confirm recent signs the global economy is in robust health with inflation staying well contained.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1%, while Tokyo's Nikkei rose 0.4%. China's Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng indices added 0.4% and 0.7%, respectively.
8:46 AM
Wall Street update
The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record closing high on Monday, helped by Boeing, while selling in Facebook, Alphabet and other technology companies checked the S&P 500 and pulled the Nasdaq lower. The Dow rose 0.28% to end at a record high of 21,891, but the Nasdaq Composite pulled back 0.42% after recent rallies, and the S&P500 lost 0.07% to end at 2,470.
8:44 AM Singapore Nifty
At 8:40 am, the SGX Nifty was trading at 10,131, up 25 points or 0.25%.
