MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens flat, Nifty tests 10,100 ahead of RBI policy

Investors will keep an eye on the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meeting, which begins later today, July numbers, corporate results from companies such as Marico, JSW Steel and Power Grid and PMI readings globally.

The benchmark indices opened flat with a positive bias as ticked up after on the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record closing high overnight.

9:10 AM

Pre-open trade

The Sensex gained 64 points to quote 32,579, while the Nifty added 23 points to trade above 10,100 in pre-open trade.

9:08 AM

Stocks to watch

Tech Mahindra, InterGlobe Aviation, ICICI Prudential, Max India, Sobha, GE Power, and GAIL (India)

9:04 AM

Earnings today

Power Grid, JSW Steel, Marico, Torrent Power, Piramal Enterprises, Reliance Defence and Century Ply are among 53 companies scheduled to report their June quarter results today.

9:01 AM

Nifty outlook by Angel Broking

With Monday's momentum and upcoming RBI policy, bulls may aggrandize their gains but are likely to face hurdle around 10,150-10,200 levels. RSI and STOCHASTIC remain in overbought conditions, marking possible consolidation on cards. We maintain our view of index trading in a range of 9,920-10,150 with stock specific ideas to continue their outperformance.

Shriram Transport Finance with a target price of Rs 1,125, says Prabhudas Lilladher.

Buy Hero MotoCorp, Manappuram Finance and Kajaria Ceramics, says Religare Securities.

8:53 AM

Asian markets

Asian shares ticked up in early Tuesday trade as investors looked to a barrage of economic data around the world to confirm recent signs the global economy is in robust health with inflation staying well contained.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1%, while Tokyo's Nikkei rose 0.4%. China's Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng indices added 0.4% and 0.7%, respectively.

8:46 AM

Wall Street update

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record closing high on Monday, helped by Boeing, while selling in Facebook, Alphabet and other technology companies checked the S&P 500 and pulled the Nasdaq lower. The Dow rose 0.28% to end at a record high of 21,891, but the Nasdaq Composite pulled back 0.42% after recent rallies, and the S&P500 lost 0.07% to end at 2,470.

8:44 AM Singapore Nifty



At 8:40 am, the SGX Nifty was trading at 10,131, up 25 points or 0.25%.