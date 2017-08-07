MARKETS LIVE: Sensex turns flat, Nifty holds above 10,050; Tata Steel up 3%

Back home, investors will review the government’s latest exchange-traded fund (ETF), Bharat-22, while a slew of corporate earnings such as and Britannia will also set the market direction through the day.

The opened flat with a positive bias on Monday taking cues from which got a boost following Wall Street's postive performance on Friday after stronger-than-expected jobs growth in July.

At 10:00 am, the Sensex was trading at 32,315, down 9 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,067, up 1 point.







Govt launches new ETF

Review: Bharat-22 ETF is for investors with equity exposure.

Market outlook by HDFC Securities

During the course of the week we will get manufacturing data from across the globe. In terms of results, 13 Nifty companies including Tata Motors, Tata Steel and SBI will report their quarterly numbers. Markets should be happy that the US continues to do add jobs in the ninth year of recovery. The economy added 2, 09,000 new jobs in the month of July. Analysts were expecting 1,75,000 job additions. The unemployment rate was knocked down to a 16-year low of 4.3%.

The better than expected job numbers nudge the US Fed to soon start contracting their balance sheet. However, it may not be before the September meeting of the FOMC. However, that will not adversely impact our markets. Expect the Nifty to gradually inch higher this week.

All but two sectors were trading in green.





Source: NSE

The BSE Midcap and the BSE Smallcap indices added 0.6% each, outperforming Sensex and Nifty.







Top Sensex gainers and losers



Source: BSE

Earnings impact





Jaiprakash Associates surged a whopping 16% to Rs 30 after the company on Saturday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 764.99 crore in the quarter ended June, on higher income and lower expenses incurred during the period.

At 9:19 am, the Sensex was trading at 32,377, up 52 points, while the Nifty was at 10,085, up 19 points.

Nifty outlook by Angel Broking

We expect the index to remain within a range of 10,150-9,944 for a while and hence, one should ideally continue focusing on individual stocks that are offering much better trading opportunities.

Technical picks

Buy Radico Khaitan at current levels and on declines at Rs 143 for a target of Rs 159 over the next 6- 8 sessions.

Technical picks

BAJAJ AUTO - BUY

CMP: Rs 2,874.65

TARGET: Rs 3,120

STOP LOSS: Rs 2,820

One can buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 389 for the target of 418-425 levels in short term.





Nifty Outlook by Devang Shah

Short-term outlook for the market remains positive till Nifty trades above 9,709 levels and is expecting target of 10,400 levels in the short-term. Medium term outlook for the market remains positive till Nifty trades above 8,968 levels and is expecting targets in the range of 12,000-12,200 levels in medium term.

Turmeric prices expected to continue to trade higher towards Rs 7,770 in the coming days.





At 9:01 am, the Sensex was trading at 32,498, up 172.61 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,095, up 29.45 points.

Asian stocks advanced on Monday, taking their cue from Wall Street's strong end to the previous week, while the dollar finally pulled ahead after stronger-than-expected jobs growth in July. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.2% in early trade. Japan's Nikkei added 0.5%. South Korea's KOSPI climbed 0.3%, while Australian shares jumped 0.8%.

At 8:50 am, the Nifty was trading at 10,104, up 3 points or 0.03%.

