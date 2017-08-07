MARKETS LIVE: Sensex turns flat, Nifty holds above 10,050; Tata Steel up 3%
SI Reporter |
New Delhi
August 7, 2017 Last Updated at 10:16 IST
10:05 AM Markets check
At 10:00 am, the Sensex was trading at 32,315, down 9 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,067, up 1 point.
9:52 AM
Govt launches new ETF
9:42 AM
Market outlook by HDFC Securities
During the course of the week we will get manufacturing data from across the globe. In terms of results, 13 Nifty companies including Tata Motors, Tata Steel and SBI will report their quarterly numbers. Markets should be happy that the US continues to do add jobs in the ninth year of recovery. The economy added 2, 09,000 new jobs in the month of July. Analysts were expecting 1,75,000 job additions. The unemployment rate was knocked down to a 16-year low of 4.3%.
The better than expected job numbers nudge the US Fed to soon start contracting their balance sheet. However, it may not be before the September meeting of the FOMC. However, that will not adversely impact our markets. Expect the Nifty to gradually inch higher this week.
9:35 AM Sectoral trend
All but two sectors were trading in green.
Source: NSE
9:31 AM Broader markets outperform
The BSE Midcap and the BSE Smallcap indices added 0.6% each, outperforming Sensex and Nifty.
9:29 AM
Top Sensex gainers and losers
Source: BSE
9:27 AM
Earnings impact
Jaiprakash Associates surged a whopping 16% to Rs 30 after the company on Saturday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 764.99 crore in the quarter ended June, on higher income and lower expenses incurred during the period.
9:20 AM Markets at open
At 9:19 am, the Sensex was trading at 32,377, up 52 points, while the Nifty was at 10,085, up 19 points.
9:16 AM
Nifty outlook by Angel Broking
We expect the index to remain within a range of 10,150-9,944 for a while and hence, one should ideally continue focusing on individual stocks that are offering much better trading opportunities.
9:13 AM
Technical picks
9:11 AM
Technical picks
BAJAJ AUTO - BUY
CMP: Rs 2,874.65
TARGET: Rs 3,120
STOP LOSS: Rs 2,820
9:09 AM Technical picks
One can buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 389 for the target of 418-425 levels in short term. CLICK HERE FOR MORE TECHNICAL PICKS
9:06 AM
Nifty Outlook by Devang Shah
Short-term outlook for the market remains positive till Nifty trades above 9,709 levels and is expecting target of 10,400 levels in the short-term. Medium term outlook for the market remains positive till Nifty trades above 8,968 levels and is expecting targets in the range of 12,000-12,200 levels in medium term. CLICK HERE FOR MORE
9:04 AM Commodity picks
Turmeric prices expected to continue to trade higher towards Rs 7,770 in the coming days. READ HERE MORE
9:02 AM Pre-open trade
At 9:01 am, the Sensex was trading at 32,498, up 172.61 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,095, up 29.45 points.
8:53 AM Asian markets
Asian stocks advanced on Monday, taking their cue from Wall Street's strong end to the previous week, while the dollar finally pulled ahead after stronger-than-expected jobs growth in July. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.2% in early trade. Japan's Nikkei added 0.5%. South Korea's KOSPI climbed 0.3%, while Australian shares jumped 0.8%.
8:51 AM Singapore Nifty
At 8:50 am, the Nifty was trading at 10,104, up 3 points or 0.03%.
8:49 AM Good Morning!
Welcome to Business Standard's market blog. Catch all live market action here.
