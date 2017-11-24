MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens higher, Nifty above 10350; Bajaj Auto top gainer

The benchmark indices opened higher on Friday even as hovered below their 10-year peak while investors viewed Chinese shares with caution after their big fall the previous day.

Back home, an ordinance amending the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has practically barred promoters of companies undergoing the resolution process from bidding for their own companies when they are auctioned as part of bankruptcy proceedings.

Besides, sister concerns and corporate guarantors will also not be eligible to bid for these companies.