MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens higher, Nifty above 10350; Bajaj Auto top gainer
Catch all live market action here
SI Reporter |
New Delhi
Last Updated at November 24, 2017 09:18 IST
The benchmark indices opened higher on Friday even as Asian markets
hovered below their 10-year peak while investors viewed Chinese shares with caution after their big fall the previous day.
Back home, an ordinance amending the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has practically barred promoters of companies undergoing the resolution process from bidding for their own companies when they are auctioned as part of bankruptcy proceedings.
Besides, sister concerns and corporate guarantors will also not be eligible to bid for these companies.
9:15 AM Stocks in news
Bharti Airtel, Camlin Fine Sciences, Skipper, LIC Housing, Cox & Kings, Aditya Birla Money and Swaraj Engines etc
9:07 AM
Derivative strategy on Nifty by Chandan Taparia
NIFTY - BULL CALL SPREAD
BUY 1 LOT OF 10350 CALL @ 70
SELL 1 LOT OF 10450 CALL @ 30
9:06 AM
Technical calls by Motilal Oswal Securities
TVS MOTORS
Reco: BUY
Last Close: Rs 736
Stop Loss: Rs 722
8:59 AM
Derivative strategy on Dish TV by HDFC Securities
Buy Dish TV November 80 call at Rs 2
Stop loss: Rs 1
Target: Rs 4.50
8:57 AM
Today's picks
Devangshu Datta on Nifty, Bank Nifty, Hindalco, Adani Ports, HCL Tech
8:47 AM
Chinese markets extend fall
Although solid global economic growth and strong corporate earnings have underpinned shares in Asia and many other parts of the world, a tumble in mainland Chinese shares on Thursday caught some investors’ attention.
The CSI300 index fell 3% on Thursday, its biggest decline in almost a year and a half, on concerns about rising Chinese bond yields. The index extended losses on Friday and was trading 0.6% lower.
8:44 AM
Asian markets
Asian shares hovered below their 10-year peak. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked down 0.1% in early trade, led by 0.3% fall in Australian shares. The MSCI index hovered still just 0.5% below its 10-year peak hit earlier this week.
Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6% after a market holiday on Thursday while US stock futures ESc1 were little changed after shortened trading on Thursday.
8:43 AM
Singapore Nifty
At 8:42 am, the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of NSE Nifty50’s performance, was little changed at 10,370.
8:43 AM Good Morning!
Welcome to Business Standard's market liveblog.
First Published: Fri, November 24 2017. 09:17 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU