MARKETS LIVE: Nifty tests 10,000-mark at open, Sensex remains range-bound
SI Reporter |
New Delhi
August 4, 2017 Last Updated at 09:19 IST
9:18 AM Benchmark indices opened marginally lower on Friday with Nifty50 testing its crucial-10,000 mark amid lack of any major cues. Investors remained on edge as the Street remained disappointed with Reserve Bank of India's 25 bps rate cut.
At 9:18 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 32,205, down 31 points while the broader Nifty50 index was rulng at 10,005, down 8 points
9:09 AM Benchmark indices trade marginally lower in the pre-open trade with the Nifty50 index testing 10,000 levels amid lack of any major cues
9:03 AM
Option Strategy on Nifty by Motilal Oswal Securities
NIFTY – BEAR PUT SPREAD
BUY NIFTY 10100 PUT
8:58 AM Technical view
Chandan Taparia of MOSL
Nifty has broken its rising support trend line by connecting the recent swing lows of 9,543, 9,646, 9,838 and 9,944. Now, if it sustains below 10,050, then profit-booking could continue towards 9,950-9,928 zones while on the upside hurdles are placed at 10,080 then 10,120 levels.
8:55 AM Stock recos from Prabhudas Lilladher
BALRAMPUR CHINI - BUY
CMP: Rs 175.40
TARGET: Rs 220
STOP LOSS: Rs 155
FORTIS HEALTHCARE - BUY
CMP: Rs 163.30
TARGET: Rs 200
STOP LOSS: Rs 145
POWER FINANCE CORP - BUY
CMP: Rs 126.30
TARGET: Rs 138
8:53 AM
Nifty outlook from Prabhudas Lilladher
The daily trend in Nifty has turned down since 2 days, also RSI in the daily chart has started showing signs of reversal, whereby view now turns to corrective. The support for the day is seen at 9960 while resistance is seen at 10,050. We maintain a cautious view as a break of 9,950 in Nifty would drag it to 9,850, which also is our weekly support.
8:47 AM
Commodity check
Oil prices remained under pressure following losses overnight. Persistent concerns about high crude supplies from OPEC offset the previous day's data showing record US gasoline demand.
US crude was little changed at $49.04 a barrel, after sliding 1.1% overnight, putting it on track for a weekly loss of 1.3%.
Global benchmark Brent slipped 0.1% to $52.01, extending Thursday's 0.7% loss, headed for a 1% weekly decline.
8:46 AM
SGX Nifty
The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 6 points lower at 10,036 indicating a flat opening for the domestic market.
8:45 AM
Global Markets
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was marginally higher, with many investors reluctant to stake out fresh positions ahead of US job data later in the global day. The index was poised to rise 0.2% for the week, taking its gains for far this year to nearly 24 %.
Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.4% on a stronger yen, and looked set to end the week little changed. South Korea's KOSPI, which closed at a 3-1/2-week low on Thursday, recovered 0.3%. It is down 0.4% this week.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell on Thursday, weighed down technology stocks, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up to a seventh straight record high.
8:45 AM Good morning and welcome to market's live blog. Catch all the market action here.
