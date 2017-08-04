MARKETS LIVE: Nifty tests 10,000-mark at open, Sensex remains range-bound

Benchmark indices opened marginally lower on Friday with Nifty50 testing its crucial-10,000 mark amid lack of any major cues. Investors remained on edge as the Street remained disappointed with Reserve Bank of India's 25 bps rate cut.Corporate earnings will lead to a more stock-specific action in today's trade. M&M, HPCL, Fortis Healthcare, Apollo Tyres and Sobha are some of the companies that will report their June quarter earnings later today.were trading mixed after technology stocks fell on Wall Street, while US Treasury yields and the dollar remained under pressure on signs that probes into possible Russian interference in the 2016 US elections are gathering pace. Global stocks are now awaiting US July employment report, due later in the session, for clues on whether it will impact the timing of Federal Reserve's gradual policy tightening.

9:18 AM Benchmark indices opened marginally lower on Friday with Nifty50 testing its crucial-10,000 mark amid lack of any major cues. Investors remained on edge as the Street remained disappointed with Reserve Bank of India's 25 bps rate cut.



At 9:18 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 32,205, down 31 points while the broader Nifty50 index was rulng at 10,005, down 8 points

9:09 AM Benchmark indices trade marginally lower in the pre-open trade with the Nifty50 index testing 10,000 levels amid lack of any major cues

9:03 AM

Option Strategy on Nifty by Motilal Oswal Securities

NIFTY – BEAR PUT SPREAD

BUY NIFTY 10100 PUT





Click here for details SELL NIFTY 9950 PUT

8:58 AM Technical view



Chandan Taparia of MOSL



Nifty has broken its rising support trend line by connecting the recent swing lows of 9,543, 9,646, 9,838 and 9,944. Now, if it sustains below 10,050, then profit-booking could continue towards 9,950-9,928 zones while on the upside hurdles are placed at 10,080 then 10,120 levels.



Click here for stock recommendations

8:55 AM Stock recos from Prabhudas Lilladher





BALRAMPUR CHINI - BUY

CMP: Rs 175.40

TARGET: Rs 220

STOP LOSS: Rs 155

FORTIS HEALTHCARE - BUY

CMP: Rs 163.30

TARGET: Rs 200

STOP LOSS: Rs 145

POWER FINANCE CORP - BUY

CMP: Rs 126.30

TARGET: Rs 138





Click here for detailed report STOP LOSS: Rs 118

8:53 AM

Nifty outlook from Prabhudas Lilladher

The daily trend in Nifty has turned down since 2 days, also RSI in the daily chart has started showing signs of reversal, whereby view now turns to corrective. The support for the day is seen at 9960 while resistance is seen at 10,050. We maintain a cautious view as a break of 9,950 in Nifty would drag it to 9,850, which also is our weekly support.

8:47 AM

Commodity check

Oil prices remained under pressure following losses overnight. Persistent concerns about high crude supplies from OPEC offset the previous day's data showing record US gasoline demand.

US crude was little changed at $49.04 a barrel, after sliding 1.1% overnight, putting it on track for a weekly loss of 1.3%.

Global benchmark Brent slipped 0.1% to $52.01, extending Thursday's 0.7% loss, headed for a 1% weekly decline.

8:46 AM

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 6 points lower at 10,036 indicating a flat opening for the domestic market.

8:45 AM

Global Markets

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was marginally higher, with many investors reluctant to stake out fresh positions ahead of US job data later in the global day. The index was poised to rise 0.2% for the week, taking its gains for far this year to nearly 24 %.

Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.4% on a stronger yen, and looked set to end the week little changed. South Korea's KOSPI, which closed at a 3-1/2-week low on Thursday, recovered 0.3%. It is down 0.4% this week.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell on Thursday, weighed down technology stocks, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up to a seventh straight record high.

8:45 AM Good morning and welcome to market's live blog. Catch all the market action here.