MARKETS LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open at record high on hopes of rate cut

Asian peers, on the other hand, were trading steady on Wednesday following firm overnight trade in the The Industrial Average racked up a fifth straight record high on Tuesday and neared the 22,000 mark on stellar corporate earnings.

Benchmark indices are open higher with both Sensex and Nifty hitting fresh record high ahead of the meet outcome due later in the day. expect the central bank to cut interest rates atleast by 25 bps to 6%, a more than 6-1/2 year low after inflation slumped to a more than five-year low of 1.54%. The Street will be watching cautiously whether will signal readiness to ease more.

9:17 AM

RESULT REVIEW: NTPC (Source: Edelweiss Securities)

NTPC’s Q1FY18 operating performance came broadly in line with estimate. The company has planned a fixed price (FP) pooling mechanism, first of its kind, which targets cutting average cost of generation by running pit head plants at full load, while load factor of non-pit head plants will be determined by demand.

This, if successful, can improve NTPC’s overall efficiency 1-2%. We believe, while this could positively impact profitability 5-10%, its successful implementation is likely to be arduous as it will require buy-in by all states, apart from necessary approvals of regulatory authorities.

During the analyst meet, management, for the first time, indicated some under recoveries (though not quantified) due to loss of energy upon receipt and firing of coal (100-150kcal energy lost). NTPC is going full throttle on commissioning of new capacities (4.7GW targeted), which is likely to drive up regulated book and help sustain the current exit multiple. Maintain ‘BUY’.

9:15 AM

TECHNICAL CHECK ON THE MARKETS

Today the markets are likely to open on flat note. All emerging markets are trading mixed. The coming session is likely to witness a range of 10,000 on declines and 10,200 on advances: SMC GLOBAL SECURITIES

9:15 AM

CORPORATE RESULTS TODAY

PNB, Lupin, Bata, Capital First, Edelweiss, Emami, Entertainment Network, Godrej Properties, KEC International, Reliance Infrastructure, Voltas, Wockhardt, Greenply Industries, HEG, Igarashi Motors, Ingersoll Rand, Magma Fincorp, Mahindra Holidays, Max Ventures, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Sical Logistics, Transport Corporation of India, TBZ, UCO Bank and VST Industries are likely to announce their results today

9:13 AM

MONETARY POLICY EXPECTATION: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

We continue to expect the RBI MPC to cut rates by 25bp on August 2 on weak growth and low inflation. At the same time, the commentary will likely be hawkish as the RBI has switched to a neutral stance recently. Any further cut depends on the rains

9:09 AM

COMMENT: Nomura on PMI

The PMI survey suggests that firms are still assessing the implications of the tax changes and have slowed production and orders until there is more clarity. They do not view this as a sustained moderation and are quite optimistic on the future outlook, supporting our view that this is a temporary blip. Once firms adopt the new tax structure, restocking and normal purchasing activity should resume from August/September onwards.

We expect GDP growth to rise from a low of 6.1% y-o-y in Q1 to a still modest 6.6% in Q2, before rising to an average of 7.4% in H2 2017 led by resumption in production, remonetisation, normal monsoons, lower lending rates and external tailwinds

9:05 AM Technical calls from HDFC Securities





Buy Atul Auto



CMP: Rs 440

STOP LOSS: Rs 420

TARGET: Rs 470

Buy DCB Bank



CMP: Rs 200

STOP LOSS: Rs 192





9:02 AM

Auto sales peak



Domestic sales of passenger vehicles (cars, vans and utility vehicles) expanded at more than 15% in July — the highest pace in the first seven months of this calendar year. This growth, however, comes after a double-digit decline of 11% in June, when companies regulated sales to reduce dealers’ loss on pre-goods and services tax (GST) inventory.





car sales Six leading companies, including Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Honda and Toyota, recorded high double-digit growth, as they replenished the inventory at dealerships. Click here for detailed report

9:00 AM Oil prices fall





Oil prices fell 1% on Wednesday, with rising US fuel inventories pulling US crude back below $50 per barrel, while ongoing high supplies from producer club OPEC weighed on international prices.

8:58 AM

Earnings today

Street wil lalso keep an eye out for the corporate earnings to be announced today. As much as 48 companies are scheduled to report their Q1 results including Lupin, Reliance Infrastructure, Voltas, Wockhardt, Bata India, Capital First and Godrej Properties among others.

8:55 AM

8:49 AM

Apple shares sail to record high

Apple delivered surprisingly strong fiscal third-quarter earnings and signalled that its upcoming 10th-anniversary phone lineup is on schedule, driving the stock up 6% to an all-time high. The stock climbed above its intraday record high to $159.10 after the company reported better-than-expected iPhone sales, revenue, and earnings per share. Apple also said it hit a milestone of 1.2 billion iPhones sold.

8:49 AM

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 14.5 points lower at 10,142 indicating a flat opening for the domestic market.

8:49 AM Asian peers steady





MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was steady in early trade, having hit its highest since late 2007.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5% while South Korean stocks edged up 0.2%, but Australia's benchmark fell 0.4%.

8:48 AM Wall Street





The Dow Jones Industrial Average racked up a fifth straight record high on Tuesday and neared the 22,000 mark, powered by Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and other banks. It has risen 11% in 2017.

The Dow rose 0.33% to a record-high close of 21,963.92. The S&P 500 gained 0.24% to 2,476.35 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.23% to 6,362.94.

