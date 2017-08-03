MARKETS LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts, Nifty tests 10,050; banking stocks weigh

Enter the characters shown in the image.

Meanwhile, Indian Oil, Jindal Saw, Majesco, PNB Housing, Ramco Cements, and VIP Industries are among 68 companies scheduled to report their quarterly results today.

The benchmark indices opened lower tracking muted trend seen in as investors locked in recent gains after Wall Street's Dow Jones Industrial Average broke the 22,000 barrier for the first time in its 121-year history. Back home, investors were disappointed with just 25 bps by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as it was already priced in, believe experts.

9:40 AM

RBI's 25 bps rate cut has little to cheer the market





Most experts say a 25 bps cut was already priced-in as the overall fundamentals looked in favour of low interest rate regime. Therefore for equities, a 50 bps repo rate cut may have been more substantive to take home. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

9:28 AM Banking stocks were the top laggards. All constituents on Nifty Bank were trading in red.





9:25 AM Sectoral trend





9:22 AM Top sensex gainers and losers





9:20 AM In the broader market, the BSE Midcap and the BSE Smallcap indices were trading flat.

9:19 AM Markets at open



At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading at 32,434, down 42 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,068, down 13 points.

9:10 AM Stocks in focus



Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Communications, Emami, KEC International, Wipro, Mahindra Holidays, Titan etc

9:08 AM Earnings today



Bajaj Electricals, Indian Oil Corporation, Titan. Jindal SAW, Cummins India, JK Lakshmi Cements, Ramco Cements, Ujjivan Financials, Ceat and Bombay Burmah Trading Corp

9:06 AM Pre-open trade



At 9:05 am, the Sensex was trading at 32,492, up 15 points, while the broader Nifty50 was up 7 points at 10.088.

9:01 AM

Devansgshu Datta on Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty could go till 24,750, 25,400. Correction likely to continue and may test support at 24,850. READ MORE HERE

9:01 AM

Nifty outlook by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher

Nifty is showing some resistance at the peak levels as the market witnessed some selling pressure post RBI announcement. However, near-term support lies at 10,020, while a decisive break can drag it to 9,960 level. The support for the day lies at 10,030, while resistance is seen at 10,125.

8:58 AM Technical picks



Buy Ambuja Cements with a target of Rs 290, says Prabhudas Lilladher. CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRADING CALLS

8:56 AM Technical picks



Buy CEAT, sell Sun Pharma, says Sacchitanand Uttekar. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

8:54 AM

Wall Street

In New York overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average topped the 22,000 mark for the first time on strength in Apple shares following its earnings. The S&P 500 gained 0.05% hovering just below its record high touched last week, supported by upbeat earnings and rising expectations that the Federal Reserve's policy tightening will move ahead only slowly.

8:54 AM Asian markets



Asian shares dipped. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.5% with South Korea's Kospi index falling 1.5% in early trade. Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.1%, while the broader Topix was flat.

8:47 AM Singapore Nifty



At 8:45 am, the SGX Nifty was trading at 10,069, down 18 points or 0.18%.

8:46 AM Welcome to Business Standard's market live blog. Catch all live market updates here.