Nifty outlook and 3 trading ideas for today's session: Prabhudas Lilladher
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts, Nifty tests 10,050; banking stocks weigh

Catch all live market action here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

The benchmark indices opened lower tracking muted trend seen in Asian markets as investors locked in recent gains after Wall Street's Dow Jones Industrial Average broke the 22,000 barrier for the first time in its 121-year history. Back home, investors were disappointed with just 25 bps rate cut by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as it was already priced in, believe experts.   

Meanwhile, Indian Oil, Jindal Saw, Majesco, PNB Housing, Ramco Cements, Titan and VIP Industries are among 68 companies scheduled to report their quarterly results today.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

9:40 AM

RBI's 25 bps rate cut has little to cheer the market
 
Most experts say a 25 bps cut was already priced-in as the overall fundamentals looked in favour of low interest rate regime. Therefore for equities, a 50 bps repo rate cut may have been more substantive to take home. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

9:28 AM Banking stocks were the top laggards. All constituents on Nifty Bank were trading in red. 

Nifty-Bank
Source: NSE

9:25 AM Sectoral trend

Sectoral
Source: NSE

9:22 AM Top sensex gainers and losers

Sensex1
Source: BSE

9:20 AM In the broader market, the BSE Midcap and the BSE Smallcap indices were trading flat. 

9:19 AM Markets at open

At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading at 32,434, down 42 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,068, down 13 points. 

9:10 AM Stocks in focus 

Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Communications, Emami, KEC International, Wipro, Mahindra Holidays, Titan etc

9:08 AM Earnings today

Bajaj Electricals, Indian Oil Corporation, Titan. Jindal SAW, Cummins India, JK Lakshmi Cements, Ramco Cements, Ujjivan Financials, Ceat and Bombay Burmah Trading Corp 

9:06 AM Pre-open trade

At 9:05 am, the Sensex was trading at 32,492, up 15 points, while the broader Nifty50 was up 7 points at 10.088. 

9:01 AM

Devansgshu Datta on Bank Nifty
 
Bank Nifty could go till 24,750, 25,400. Correction likely to continue and may test support at 24,850. READ MORE HERE

9:01 AM

Nifty outlook by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher
 
Nifty is showing some resistance at the peak levels as the market witnessed some selling pressure post RBI announcement. However, near-term support lies at 10,020, while a decisive break can drag it to 9,960 level. The support for the day lies at 10,030, while resistance is seen at 10,125. 

8:58 AM Technical picks

Buy Ambuja Cements with a target of Rs 290, says Prabhudas Lilladher. CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRADING CALLS

8:56 AM Technical picks

Buy CEAT, sell Sun Pharma, says Sacchitanand Uttekar. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

8:54 AM

Wall Street
 
In New York overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average topped the 22,000 mark for the first time on strength in Apple shares following its earnings. The S&P 500 gained 0.05% hovering just below its record high touched last week, supported by upbeat earnings and rising expectations that the Federal Reserve's policy tightening will move ahead only slowly.

8:54 AM Asian markets

Asian shares dipped. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.5% with South Korea's Kospi index falling 1.5% in early trade. Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.1%, while the broader Topix was flat.

8:47 AM Singapore Nifty

At 8:45 am, the SGX Nifty was trading at 10,069, down 18 points or 0.18%. 

8:46 AM Welcome to Business Standard's market live blog. Catch all live market updates here. 

