MARKETS LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts, Nifty tests 10,050; banking stocks weigh
SI Reporter |
New Delhi
August 3, 2017 Last Updated at 09:50 IST
9:40 AM
RBI's 25 bps rate cut has little to cheer the market
Most experts say a 25 bps cut was already priced-in as the overall fundamentals looked in favour of low interest rate regime. Therefore for equities, a 50 bps repo rate cut may have been more substantive to take home. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
9:28 AM Banking stocks were the top laggards. All constituents on Nifty Bank were trading in red.
Source: NSE
9:25 AM Sectoral trend
Source: NSE
9:22 AM Top sensex gainers and losers
Source: BSE
9:20 AM In the broader market, the BSE Midcap and the BSE Smallcap indices were trading flat.
9:19 AM Markets at open
At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading at 32,434, down 42 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,068, down 13 points.
9:10 AM Stocks in focus
Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Communications, Emami, KEC International, Wipro, Mahindra Holidays, Titan etc
9:08 AM Earnings today
Bajaj Electricals, Indian Oil Corporation, Titan. Jindal SAW, Cummins India, JK Lakshmi Cements, Ramco Cements, Ujjivan Financials, Ceat and Bombay Burmah Trading Corp
9:06 AM Pre-open trade
At 9:05 am, the Sensex was trading at 32,492, up 15 points, while the broader Nifty50 was up 7 points at 10.088.
9:01 AM
Devansgshu Datta on Bank Nifty
Bank Nifty could go till 24,750, 25,400. Correction likely to continue and may test support at 24,850. READ MORE HERE
9:01 AM
Nifty outlook by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher
Nifty is showing some resistance at the peak levels as the market witnessed some selling pressure post RBI announcement. However, near-term support lies at 10,020, while a decisive break can drag it to 9,960 level. The support for the day lies at 10,030, while resistance is seen at 10,125.
8:58 AM Technical picks
Buy Ambuja Cements with a target of Rs 290, says Prabhudas Lilladher. CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRADING CALLS
8:56 AM Technical picks
Buy CEAT, sell Sun Pharma, says Sacchitanand Uttekar. CLICK HERE FOR MORE
8:54 AM
Wall Street
In New York overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average topped the 22,000 mark for the first time on strength in Apple shares following its earnings. The S&P 500 gained 0.05% hovering just below its record high touched last week, supported by upbeat earnings and rising expectations that the Federal Reserve's policy tightening will move ahead only slowly.
8:54 AM Asian markets
Asian shares dipped. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.5% with South Korea's Kospi index falling 1.5% in early trade. Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.1%, while the broader Topix was flat.
8:47 AM Singapore Nifty
At 8:45 am, the SGX Nifty was trading at 10,069, down 18 points or 0.18%.
8:46 AM Welcome to Business Standard's market live blog. Catch all live market updates here.
