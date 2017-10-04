MARKETS LIVE: Sensex flat, Nifty above 9,850 ahead of RBI policy outcome

On Wall Street, The three major US stock indexes and the Russell 2000 posted record high closes for the second straight day on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, were trading mixed amid thin volumes as Chinese and South Korean remained closed for week-long holidays.

Analysts largely expect the RBI to maintain the status quo, but add there could be a later in the financial year. There are also some who see the rate-cut cycle, which started on January 15, 2015, by bringing down the repo rate to 7.75 per cent from 8 per cent, to have reached its end.

The benchmark indices opened flat on Wednesday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the (RBI)'s policy outcome scheduled for later in the day.

9:20 AM Broader markets



Broader markets outperformed with the BSE Midcap and the BSE Smallcap indices gaining 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.

9:19 AM Markets at open



At 9:18 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 31,477, down 19 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 9,855, down 3 points.

Oil prices

Oil prices eased on Wednesday over caution that a price rally that lasted for most of the third quarter would not extend through the last three months of the year.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures CLc1 were trading at $50.05 per barrel, down 37 cents, or 0.7% from their last close.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were down 35 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $55.65 a barrel.

Pre-open trade

Nifty opens above 9,850 in pre-open trade. At 9:05 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was rulinh at 31,560, up 63 points, while the broader Nifty50 was trading at 9,884, up 24.85 points.

Nifty outlook by HDFC Securitirs

We see Strong resistance in the zone of 9,921-9,950 for Nifty. Aggressive longs should only be taken above 9,950 in Nifty. Any level below 9,685 would resume downtrend in Nifty and in that case Nifty could plunge towards next support of 9,450. READ MORE

Technical calls by Vishali Parekh

BUY VOLTAS

CMP: Rs 522.95

TARGET: Rs 563

STOP LOSS: Rs 494

Wall Street on Tuesday

The three major US stock indexes and the Russell 2000 posted record high closes for the second straight day on Tuesday, helped by gains in airlines and as carmakers rose after strong September vehicle sales.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 84.07 points, or 0.37 percent, to close at 22,641.67, the S&P 500 gained 5.46 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 2,534.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.00 points, or 0.23 percent, to 6,531.71.

All three hit record closing highs, along with the Russell 2000 small-cap index , which has been lifted recently by optimism about tax law overhaul prospects.

Asian markets

Across Asia this week, trade has been generally subdued and volumes thin with China and South Korea closed for week-long holidays and analysts cautioning against reading too much into index moves.

Japan's Nikkei climbed to the highest since August 2015 to 20,669.86 points, aided by strong gains in Toyota Motor and Mazda Motor Corp.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was steady following three consecutive days of gains.

Australian shares skidded as a drop in oil prices dented energy-related stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 33.242 points, or 0.6% to 5,668.2.

Singapore Nifty

At 8:45 am, the SGX Nifty was trading at 9,881, up 7 points or 0.07%.

8:44 AM Good Morning!



Welcome to Business Standard's market liveblog.