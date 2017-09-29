MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty regains 9800 on positive global cues

Meanwhile, foreign investors on Thursday offloaded shares worth Rs 5,328 crore, the largest in a single session, while net buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) showed a sharp spurt of Rs 5,196 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Back home, the government on Wednesday nudged state-owned companies to spend an additional Rs 25,000 crore as capital expenditure this fiscal year, above the budgeted combined capital spending target of Rs 3.85 lakh crore for the Centre and public sector undertakings (PSUs).

The benchmark indices were trading higher on Friday tracking positive trade in Asian markets, which regained some poise after a tough week in which the gathering risk of a US rate rise dented sentiment.

9:28 AM Sensex heatmap at open





Broader markets outperform

The BSE Midcap and the BSE Smallcap indices outperformed to gain 0.7% each.

9:21 AM Markets at open



At 9:20 am, S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 31,377, up 94 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 9,806, up 37 points.

Derivative Strategy

Buy South Indian Bank October 27.5 call

CMP: Rs 1.70

Stop loss: Rs 1.

Target: Rs 3.50

Lot size: 33141

Stocks in news:

NTPC, Sun Pharma, SBI, Bank of Baroda, Reliance Industries, GAIL, DLF, Idea Cellular

Nifty above 9,800 at pre-open

At 9:05 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 31,351, up 69 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 9,822, up 53 points.

Nifty Outlook by Motilal Oswal Securities

Nifty index managed to hold near its previous swing low support of 9,685 and rebounded towards 9,789 mark. It formed a Hammer candle on the daily chart and closed positive after the seventh consecutive negative sessions. Now if it manages to hold above 9,750-9,777 zones then short term reversal could be seen for an up move towards 9,880 and 9,928 zones while below 9685 fresh weakness could intensify for the further declines.

Technical calls by Chandan Taparia

COAL INDIA

Reco: BUY

Last Close: Rs 267

Stop Loss: Rs 259

Target: Rs 285

Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher

Market has been corrective from 10,178 levels which is around 5% , we may see some bounce from here, but checking the daily charts the ADX is likely to rise with MDI crossover PDI indicating a break of 9,700 would accelerate the fall to lower levels. To think otherwise, we will have to wait for indicators to show signs of reversal. The support for the day is seen at 9,720 while resistance for the day is seen at 9,810.

Technical calls

FIRSTSOURCE SOLUTIONS: BUY

CMP: Rs 41.75

TARGET: Rs 46

STOP LOSS: Rs 39.50

Wall Street on Thursday

US stocks rose on Wednesday as gains in financial shares were powered by growing expectations for a December interest rate hike and on hopes President Donald Trump’s administration may be making progress on a tax plan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.39 points, or 0.25% to 22,340.71, the S&P 500 gained 10.2 points, or 0.41% to 2,507.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 73.10 points, or 1.15% to 6,453.26.

8:52 AM Asian markets





Asian shares tried to regain some poise on Friday after a tough week in which the gathering risk of a US rate rise lifted Treasury yields towards nine-year highs and boosted borrowing costs across the region.

Activity seemed mainly confined to book-squaring for the end of the month and quarter, and moves in markets were modest at best.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1%, but was still down a sizable 2.1% for the week so far. Japan's Nikkei was off 0.1% though South Korea managed to recoup 0.4% of gains.

8:50 AM Singapore Nifty



At 9:45 am, SGX Nifty was trading at 9,809, up 14 points or 0.15%.

8:50 AM Good Morning!



Welcome to Business Standard's market liveblog.





