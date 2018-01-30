MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before the opening bell

JUST IN
SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Dow, S&P 500 suffer worst 1-day fall in five months   Wall Street pulled back from record highs on Monday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 indexes marking their biggest one-day percentage declines in about five months, weighed down by a slide in Apple shares.   The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 177.23 points, or 0.67%, to 26,439.48, the S&P 500 lost 19.34 points, or 0.67%, to 2,853.53 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.27 points, or 0.52%, to 7,466.51. Good Morning! Welcome to market's live blog. Catch all live market action here

Benchmark indices are likely to open in the positive following the Economic Survey for 2017-18, which was tabled in Parliament on Monday. Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian struck an optimistic note about economic growth going forward. The Survey noted that there were “robust signs of growth” in the second half of the financial year, and predicted that growth for the full 2017-18 financial year would be 6.75% year on year, higher than the Central Statistics Office’s prediction of 6.5%. 

The Survey further estimated that the fading of shocks to economic activity like demonetisation together with a recovery in global demand and some domestic policy actions would raise growth in the coming financial year to 7-7.5%. If this is borne out, that would mean India would again be the fastest-growing large economy in the world. 

Globally, Asian stocks retreated from record peaks on Tuesday after a selloff in Apple shares knocked Wall Street, while the dollar found support as U.S. bond yields climbed to near four-year highs.

First Published: Tue, January 30 2018. 08:14 IST

