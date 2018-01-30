MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before the opening bell

-
-
Dow, S&P 500 suffer worst 1-day fall in five months Wall Street pulled back from record highs on Monday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 indexes marking their biggest one-day percentage declines in about five months, weighed down by a slide in Apple shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 177.23 points, or 0.67%, to 26,439.48, the S&P 500 lost 19.34 points, or 0.67%, to 2,853.53 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.27 points, or 0.52%, to 7,466.51. Good Morning! Welcome to market's live blog. Catch all live market action here
