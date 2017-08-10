MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before market opens
August 10, 2017 Last Updated at 08:44 IST
The markets
are likely to extend losses for the fourth straight session on Thursday taking lead from Asian markets, which traded in negative, following lower closing on the Wall Street.
Back home, investors will also track the development on the Sebi's move on 331 listed shell companies. The market regulator on Wednesday ordered stock exchanges to verify their credentials and fundamentals. In a letter to the exchanges, Sebi hinted if a company’s business model appeared satisfactory, the trading ban could be revoked.
Meanwhile, BHEL, GAIL, Petronet LNG, Bharat Forge, IOB, Adani Power, Union Bank Coffee Day Enterprises, GSPL and Gujarat Gas are among 340 companies scheduled to report their June quarter earnings later today.
8:44 AM
Asian markets
Asian stocks steadied and US Treasury bond prices fell slightly on Thursday as the risk aversion triggered by the latest flare up of tensions between the United States and North Korea began to settle.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan stood little changed after dropping 0.6% the previous day. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.2% and Australian shares gained 0.1% South Korea's KOSPI was little changed.
8:44 AM
Wall Street ends marginally lower
US stocks clawed back losses late on Wednesday as investors appeared to brush off geopolitical concerns after falling in the wake of US President Donald Trump's "fire and fury" warning to North Korea. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.64 points, or 0.17% to end at 22,048.7, the S&P 500 lost 0.9 point, or 0.04% to 2,474.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.13 points, or 0.28% to 6,352.33.
8:43 AM
Singapore Nifty indicates lower opening for markets
At 8:40 am, SGX Nifty, Nifty futures listed on Singapore Stock Exchange, were trading at 9,887, down 30 points or 0.31%.
8:43 AM Good Morning!
Welcome to Business Standard's market live blog. Track this space for live market updates.
