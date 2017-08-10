MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before market opens

The are likely to extend losses for the fourth straight session on Thursday taking lead from Asian markets, which traded in negative, following lower closing on the

Back home, investors will also track the development on the Sebi's move on 331 listed shell companies. The market regulator on Wednesday ordered stock exchanges to verify their credentials and fundamentals. In a letter to the exchanges, Sebi hinted if a company’s business model appeared satisfactory, the trading ban could be revoked.

Meanwhile, BHEL, GAIL, Petronet LNG, Bharat Forge, IOB, Adani Power, Union Bank Coffee Day Enterprises, GSPL and Gujarat Gas are among 340 companies scheduled to report their June quarter earnings later today.