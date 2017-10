The benchmark indices are expected to open flat on Friday as held off chasing the shares higher ahead of US and Chinese economic data as well as the Chinese Communist Party congress next week.

Back home, stock-specific trends will take precedence as investors will react to TCS's earnings, while the deal between Bharti group and Tata Teleservices will also remain in focus.

Meanwhile, industrial output expanded to a nine-month high of 4.3% in August while the consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation rate remained stagnant at 3.28% in September.