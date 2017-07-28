The benchmark Nifty50 opened the August series below its crucial 10,000-mark after Dr Reddy's extended fall for the second straight day post weaker quarterly earnings. Negative cues from Asian markets after US tech shares pulled Wall Street slightly lower also contributed to the losses.
Focus now shifts to Reserve Bank of India’s two-day monetary policy meeting, which is set to begin next week on Tuesday, while the outcome is expected on Wednesday.
MARKETS LIVE: Nifty pares some losses, nears 10,000-mark; DRL top loser
Catch all live market action here
SI Reporter |
http://mybs.in/2UXNgG7
The benchmark Nifty50 opened the August series below its crucial 10,000-mark after Dr Reddy's extended fall for the second straight day post weaker quarterly earnings. Negative cues from Asian markets after US tech shares pulled Wall Street slightly lower also contributed to the losses.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
10:33 AM HDFC extends gains
HDFC was the top gainer and rose over 25 to Rs 1,776. The country's largest mortgage player on Thursday reported a marginal decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,734 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30.
10:01 AM Markets check
At 10:00 am, the Sensex was trading at 32,201, down 181 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 9,974, down 46 points.
9:56 AM Earnings impact
ICICI Bank fell nearly 3% after the private lender reported 8% fall in June quarter profit to Rs 2,049 crore (YoY), in line with Street expectations. READ MORE
9:52 AM
9:46 AM
9:44 AM
9:39 AM Earnings impact
ITC rose over 2% to Rs 295 on the BSE after the company reported 7.4% increase in net profit at Rs 2,560 crore in April-June 2017 quarter as against Rs 2,385 crore in year-ago period. The stock was the top gainer on Sensex. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED EARNINGS
9:33 AM
9:33 AM All sectoral indices but Nifty FMCG and Nifty Media were trading in red.
9:32 AM RESULT ANALYSIS: ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank's standalone June quarter (Q1) results, announced after market hours, weren't any encouraging, except that the bank was rescued to a thankful extent by the closure of JP Associates' cement plant sale deal with UltraTech on June 29. An eight per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in net interest income at Rs 5,590 crore wasn't enough to cushion the bad loan provisioning CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
9:31 AM Despite Q1 miss, multiple triggers ahead for Maruti READ THE FULL STORY HERE
9:29 AM In the broader market, BSE Midcap was little changed, while BSE Smallcap was down 0.2%.
9:28 AM Top Sensex gainers and losers
9:27 AM
9:25 AM Earnings impact
Dr Reddy's slipped nearly 6% to Rs 2,470 after over 4% fall in the previous session. The stock was the top loser after the pharma major on Thursday reported 53% decrease in its consolidated net profit at Rs 59 crore. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED EARNINGS
9:20 AM Markets check
At 9:20 am, the Sensex was trading at 32,222, down 161 points, while the Nifty50 was ruling at 9,977, down 43 points.
9:12 AM
Throughout July series, FIIs formed short positions in index futures; out of which hardly 23% of the positions were rolled to August series. However, FIIs poured liquidity in equities as they bought worth Rs 2,885 crores during the last series. In options segment, 10,000-10,200 call and 9,700-10,000 put options are attracting trader’s attention. Looking at the overall rollover data, we would advice traders to remain light in index until we see relevant fresh positions forming in either direction.
9:08 AM Rollovers
Market-wide rollovers on the last day of July series stood at 77% which is in line compared to the average rollovers of the last three series, while the Nifty futures rollover stood at 68% which is a tad lower than the average rollovers of 71% of the last three series.
9:07 AM Pre-open trade
The Sensex was trading at 32,383, up 0.5%, while the Nifty50 was ruling at 10,012, down 8 points.
9:04 AM
9:01 AM Buy India Cements, ACC and Tata Elxsi, says Prabhudas Lilladher. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS
9:01 AM Wall Street update
A swoon in technology and transportation shares led the S&P 500 slightly lower on Thursday on a day full of corporate earnings reports, but the Dow industrials set a record closing high, helped by a jump in Verizon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 85.54 points, or 0.39% to 21,796.55, the S&P 500 lost 2.41 points, or 0.1% to 2,475.42 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.56 points, or 0.63% to 6,382.19.
8:59 AM
8:56 AM Singapore Nifty
At 8:55 am, the SGX Nifty was trading at 9,996, down 75 points or 0.76%.
8:56 AM
8:55 AM
- 5X Rewards & Cashback for Overseas Spend on Fuel
-
- Open a demat account with Sharekhan & learn online trading.
- Cover from Earthquake & Floods. Buy Home Insurance
- GST is here. Are you ready? Send your queries now
- New to investing in shares?
- Cover from Natural Calamities. Buy Home Insurance
- New to the Stock Market? Take your FirstStep
MARKETS LIVE: Nifty pares some losses, nears 10,000-mark; DRL top loser
Catch all live market action hereCatch all live market action here The benchmark Nifty50 opened the August series below its crucial 10,000-mark after Dr Reddy's extended fall for the second straight day post weaker quarterly earnings. Negative cues from Asian markets after US tech shares pulled Wall Street slightly lower also contributed to the losses.
Focus now shifts to Reserve Bank of India’s two-day monetary policy meeting, which is set to begin next week on Tuesday, while the outcome is expected on Wednesday.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU