MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 150 points, Nifty hits 9,900; Infosys top gainer

At the meeting, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, both stayed mum on the future of monetary policy and interest rate trajectory.

Gains were, however, capped by mixed trend seen in following speeches from top central bankers at a central banking meeting in on Friday.

The benchmark indices opened higher thanks to over 4% gains in after the company's co-founder made a come back as its non-executive chairman.

At 9:19 am, the Sensex was trading at 31,756, up 160 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 9,907, up 50 points.

Infosys, Tata Motors, banking stocks, Reliance Industries, Inox Wind, DLF etc

Nifty outlook by Angel Broking

We expect the Nifty to slide towards the daily '89-EMA' level of 9,640-9,620 and even below that in the coming weeks; whereas, in the upward direction, crossing the 10,000 mark would be a daunting task in the near term. Traders are advised not to get carried away by this bounce back; as such moves in a consolidation phase can be deceptive at times.

At this juncture, a prudent strategy would be to keep tracking above mentioned levels and following a stock centric approach.

MOTILAL OSWAL RESEARCH ON NESTLE

Opportunities in the Indian packaged food space are massive, and while Nestle has proven itself inept for nearly a decade at utilising this opportunity, there is some evidence now that the company could get things right now, though the path would still be challenging.





Nestle, which internationally has over 2,000 brands, is betting on its pharma business to reduce dependence on Maggi in India As we roll forward to September 2019, the downside is also limited to 7% at the derived target price of Rs 6,160. We maintain our target P/E at 25% discount to the 3-year average P/E multiple

Commodity Picks

Refined soy oil is trading at Rs 659 a 10 kg in the Indore market. For the week ahead, prices are expected to head toward Rs 650 a 10 kg. Slow down in domestic demand, amid profit-booking after recent gains, may weigh on prices. READ MORE

Technical calls

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a target of Rs 780, says Prabhudas Lilladher. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

The outlook is a slow start as investors are back after an extended weekend. Infosys shareholders may cheer the return of former CEO Nandan Nilekani as non-executive chairman of the company. Despite North Korea firing three ballistic missiles over the weekend, US says it will negotiate to reduce nuclear tensions on Korean peninsula: Amar Ambani, head research, IIFL

BARCLAYS ON GLOBAL ECONOMY & CURRENCIES

Following speeches on Friday by ECB President Mario Draghi and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen at the 2017 Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, investors will turn their attention to inflation prints from the eurozone and United States this week. Although the data are expected to show weak inflation in both economies, the United States leads the eurozone in its cyclical recovery, as noted by Draghi at Jackson Hole.

As we approach the September ECB and Fed meetings, risks are skewed towards a change in narrative that favours the USD, particularly at the expense of the EUR. Until that shift in narrative occurs, however, markets’ focus on inflation as the primary driver of policy represents a risk to our short EURUSD view.

Pre-open trade

The Nifty hit its crucial 9,900 mark in pre-open trade. At 9:05 am, the Sensex was trading at 31,752, up 156 points, while the Nifty was ruling at 9,904, up 47 points.

GEOJIT FINANCIAL ON AUROBONDO PHARMA

The stock has taken support around Rs 705 and has broken above the trendline resistance of Rs 725 and is likely to move towards Rs 750 in the near term. Volume has crossed 10-day average and MACD has crossed the signal line and zero line from below favoring more upsides.

Derivative strategy on Bank Nifty by MOSL

Call writing at 24500 could restrict its upside towards 24500-24600. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

Technical calls by Angel Broking

Chennai Petroleum at current levels for a target of Rs 445 over the next 14-21 sessions. We recommend buyingat current levels for a target of Rs 445 over the next 14-21 sessions. CLICK HERE FOR MORE TECHNICAL CALLS

Technical check on the markets (Source: Anand Rathi Research)

The momentum indicators are still in sell mode on the daily as well as weekly charts, hence that is a negative sign for the bulls however the Nifty50 has reversed from the lower levels, so the probability of a sideways to positive bias is quite high.

Once this bounce is over the next leg down is likely to begin which take the Index below the recent lows of 9685 levels. Now, on the upside 9950 is an immediate resistance and thereafter 10000 levels, whereas, on the lower side, 9830 and 9800 are crucial supports levels.

Nifty outlook by Devang Shah

Short-term outlook for the market remains positive till Nifty trades above 9,685 levels and expecting target of 10,400 levels in the short term. Medium term outlook for the market remains positive till Nifty trades above 8,968 levels and is expecting targets in the range of 12,000-12,200 levels in medium term. READ MORE

Derivative call

Pidilite Industries by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk at HDFC Securities. Derivative Strategy onby Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk at HDFC Securities. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

8:54 AM Asian cues





Most Asian indexes came under pressure following Friday speeches from the top central bankers. Japan's Nikkei 225 dipped 0.13%. Across the Korean strait, the Kospi slid 0.41% as tech stocks weighed on the market.

Chinese markets bucked the trend. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.56%, the Shanghai Composite advanced 0.72% and the Shenzhen Composite added 0.82%.

Philippine markets are closed for a public holiday.

Wall Street on Friday

US stocks rose slightly on Friday, lifted by high-dividend-paying stocks, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen stayed silent on monetary policy in a much-anticipated speech.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.27 points, or 0.14% to end at 21,813.67, the S&P 500 gained 4.08 points, or 0.17% to 2,443.05 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.68 points, or 0.09% to 6,265.64.

Singapore Nifty

At 8:45 am, the SGX Nifty, Nifty futures being traded on Singapore Stock Exchange, was trading at 9,893, up 8 points or 0.18%.

