MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty above 10,450 on positive global cues
SI Reporter |
New Delhi
Last Updated at January 3, 2018 10:27 IST
The benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday tracking Asian markets, which struck a decade peak as risk appetites were whetted by a bevy of upbeat manufacturing surveys that confirmed a synchronized upturn in world growth was well under way.
Meanwhile, oil prices
were stable on Wednesday, not far off mid-2015 highs reached the previous session, as strong demand and ongoing efforts led by OPEC and Russia to curb production tightened the market.
Brent
crude futures the international benchmark for oil prices
- were at $66.55 a barrel, down 2 cents but still not far off the $67.29 May 2015 high from the previous day.
10:27 AM
Aarti Drugs hits 52-week high
Aarti Drugs surged 7% to Rs 689, also its 52-week high on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in early morning trade after the company said that its board will meet on January 8, to consider share buyback proposal.
“A meeting of board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 8th January, 2018, to consider inter alia, proposal of buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the Company including matters related/incidental thereto,” Aarti Drugs said in a regulatory filing. READ FULL STORY
10:06 AM
Earnings, bond yields show opposite trends
For the first time in six years, bond yields and corporate earnings yield are moving in opposite directions, creating headwinds for the equity markets. Yield on the 10-year government bond is up 110 basis points (bps) in the past 12 months. Earnings yield for the top listed companies was down 120 bps in the period.
This contra-movement earlier happened during the post-Lehman rally in 2009 and 2010 —bond yields climbed nearly 300 bps and earnings yield fell by 220 bps during the period. One basis point is a hundredth of one per cent. READ FULL REPORT
9:53 AM
Reversing crude oil cycle is bad for India
Ongoing protests in Iran have led to a hardening of crude prices to levels last seen in mid-2015. Threats of supply disruption caused by political trouble may add to upside pressures due to supply cuts agreed upon by other Opec members and Russia.
This comes at a time when demand for oil is likely to rise due to growth recovery in the First World. The benchmark Brent contract is trending at $67-plus/barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is at $60-plus. That’s about $12/barrel more than a year ago. READ MORE
9:31 AM Sectoral trend at open
Source: NSE
9:22 AM Sensex heatmap at open
Source: BSE
9:20 AM
Markets at open
At 9:18 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 33,895, up 83 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,466, up 24 points.
First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 10:01 IST
