MARKETS LIVE: Key things to track before trading begins on Dalal Street
SI Reporter |
New Delhi
Last Updated at December 11, 2017 09:05 IST
The benchmark indices are expected to open higher on Monday tracking positive trend seen in Asian markets
amid optimism about global growth after the strong US payrolls data
on Friday.
Back home, a range of factors like Gujarat polls, industrial production and inflation numbers as well as automobile sales data will set the market tone all through the week.
With the voting for 89 seats in the first phase of the assembly elections in Gujarat over on December 9, the market will be waiting for the second round of polling in 93 constituencies to be held on December 14.
The counting of votes will take place on December 18.
9:05 AM
Technical picks
Piramal Enterprise - Bullish
Last Close – Rs 2,879.95
Couple of weeks back, we saw this stock breaking out from a near term congestion zone and thereby confirming a ‘Triangular’ pattern around 2750. However, due to lack of follow up buying, the stock consolidated around its breakout point.
9:03 AM
Nifty outlook by Angel Broking
This week, markets behaved like a double-edged sword as we saw some follow through selling in the initial part after last week’s intimidating selling and then the latter part was clearly dominated by the optimistic traders. In fact, the momentum was so strong; the Nifty managed to recover previous four days of losses in last couple of sessions to eventually end up reclaiming the 10250 mark on a closing basis. READ MORE
9:01 AM
Commodity Picks
Soybean
Soybean prices at Indore are trading at Rs 3,087 a quintal. Domestic demand from processors has slowed due to waning demand for derivative products.
8:59 AM
Technical calls by Devang Shah
DCB BANK- BUY
CLOSE – Rs 188.10
TARGET – Rs 198-210
8:56 AM
Bitcoin debuts at $15,000 on stock exchange
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin made its debut on a major bourse today, opening at $15,000 per unit at the Chicago board options exchange.
Around 23:20 GMT, the price of the currency had risen to $15,940 dollars on a futures contract scheduled for settlement on January 17 according to data provided by the Chicago board options exchange (Cboe).
READ FULL REPORT
8:53 AM
Asian markets
Asian Stocks were slightly higher with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.2%, staying above a recent two-month trough of 542.27 points amid optimism about global growth after the strong US payrolls data on Friday.
Japan’s Nikkei added 0.1% while Australian shares climbed 0.1%. Chinese shares opened firm following solid trade data on Friday, with the blue-chip CSI 300 index up 0.1%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.3%.
8:51 AM
Singapore Nifty
At 8:49 am, SGX Nifty was trading at 10,322, up 32 points or 0.31%, indicating a positive start to the market.
8:50 AM Good Morning!
Welcome to Business Standard's market liveblog.
First Published: Mon, December 11 2017. 08:44 IST
