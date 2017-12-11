MARKETS LIVE: Key things to track before trading begins on Dalal Street

The benchmark indices are expected to open higher on Monday tracking positive trend seen in amid optimism about global growth after the strong on Friday.

Back home, a range of factors like Gujarat polls, industrial production and inflation numbers as well as automobile sales data will set the market tone all through the week.

With the voting for 89 seats in the first phase of the assembly elections in Gujarat over on December 9, the market will be waiting for the second round of polling in 93 constituencies to be held on December 14.

The counting of votes will take place on December 18.