MARKETS LIVE: Key things to track before trading begins on Dalal Street
Last Updated at November 16, 2017 08:50 IST
The benchmark indices are expected to open flat tracking muted trend seen in Asian markets
after Wall Street
stumbled despite upbeat US economic news
and the Treasury yield curve hit its flattest in a decade as investors priced in more US rate hikes.
Meanwhile, oil markets
were weighed down by rising US crude production and inventories, but prices were prevented from falling by expectations that OPEC will extend an ongoing production cut during a meeting at the end of this month.
As many as 23 companies on the BSE are likely to report their September quarter results. These inlcude Ahluwalia Contracts, GATI, Matrimony.com, TCI Industries etc. among others.
8:50 AM
Wall Street on Wednesday
US stocks fell on Wednesday as energy sector shares dropped for a fourth straight session, tracking crude oil prices, while tech, the best performing sector this year, weighed the most on the S&P 500.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 136.4 points, or 0.58 percent, to 23,273.07, the S&P 500 lost 14.17 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,564.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.66 points, or 0.47 percent, to 6,706.21. READ MORE
8:47 AM
Singapore Nifty
At 8:45 am, SGX Nifty was trading at 10,165, up 19 points or 0.19%.
First Published: Thu, November 16 2017. 08:38 IST
