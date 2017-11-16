MARKETS LIVE: Key things to track before trading begins on Dalal Street

JUST IN
Business Standard

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

US Sensex

The benchmark indices are expected to open flat tracking muted trend seen in Asian markets after Wall Street stumbled despite upbeat US economic news and the Treasury yield curve hit its flattest in a decade as investors priced in more US rate hikes.

Meanwhile, oil markets were weighed down by rising US crude production and inventories, but prices were prevented from falling by expectations that OPEC will extend an ongoing production cut during a meeting at the end of this month.

As many as 23 companies on the BSE are likely to report their September quarter results. These inlcude Ahluwalia Contracts, GATI, Matrimony.com, TCI Industries etc. among others.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

8:50 AM

Wall Street on Wednesday
 
US stocks fell on Wednesday as energy sector shares dropped for a fourth straight session, tracking crude oil prices, while tech, the best performing sector this year, weighed the most on the S&P 500.
 
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 136.4 points, or 0.58 percent, to 23,273.07, the S&P 500 lost 14.17 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,564.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.66 points, or 0.47 percent, to 6,706.21. READ MORE

8:47 AM

Singapore Nifty
 
At 8:45 am, SGX Nifty was trading at 10,165, up 19 points or 0.19%.

8:46 AM Good Morning!

Welcome to Business Standard's market liveblog. 
First Published: Thu, November 16 2017. 08:38 IST

