MARKETS LIVE: Key things to track before trading begins on Dalal Street

The benchmark indices are expected to open flat tracking muted trend seen in after stumbled despite upbeat US economic and the Treasury yield curve hit its flattest in a decade as investors priced in more US rate hikes.

Meanwhile, oil were weighed down by rising US crude production and inventories, but prices were prevented from falling by expectations that OPEC will extend an ongoing production cut during a meeting at the end of this month.

As many as 23 companies on the BSE are likely to report their September quarter results. These inlcude Ahluwalia Contracts, GATI, Matrimony.com, TCI Industries etc. among others.