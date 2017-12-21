MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens higher, Nifty regains 10450; Hero MotoCorp up 2%

The benchmark indices are expected to open lower on Thursday tracking Asian markets, which offered a muted reaction to the passage of US tax cuts as benefits to company bottom lines were already baked into stock prices, while bonds were spooked by the blowout in government debt needed to fund the giveaways.

The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives gave final approval to a sweeping tax bill. The proposed changes include cutting the corporate tax rate to 21% from 35% from January 1, which could boost company earnings and pave the way for higher dividends and stock buybacks.

Back home, the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s fifth bi-monthly policy review suggested no rate cut is in offing during 2018 with the Monetary policy committee flagging surge in crude oil prices, likelihood of a fiscal slippage and rising inflationary expectations of households as reasons to stay put on interest rates in the minutes of its fifth bi-monthly policy review released on Wednesday.