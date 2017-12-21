MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens higher, Nifty regains 10450; Hero MotoCorp up 2%
SI Reporter |
New Delhi
Last Updated at December 21, 2017 09:17 IST
The benchmark indices are expected to open lower on Thursday tracking Asian markets, which offered a muted reaction to the passage of US tax cuts as benefits to company bottom lines were already baked into stock prices, while bonds were spooked by the blowout in government debt needed to fund the giveaways.
The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives gave final approval to a sweeping tax bill. The proposed changes include cutting the corporate tax rate to 21% from 35% from January 1, which could boost company earnings and pave the way for higher dividends and stock buybacks.
Back home, the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s fifth bi-monthly policy review suggested no rate cut is in offing during 2018 with the Monetary policy committee flagging surge in crude oil prices, likelihood of a fiscal slippage and rising inflationary expectations of households as reasons to stay put on interest rates in the minutes of its fifth bi-monthly policy review released on Wednesday.
9:12 AM Stocks in news
Reliance Communications, Bank of India, HDFC, HDFC Bank, IVRCL, Wipro, and Bharti Airtel etc
9:06 AM
Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher
Market was trading almost flat throughout the session and the last final hour saw some profit booking to see the indices Nifty and Sensex to close in the mild red erasing the early gains. The support for the day is seen at 10,380 while resistance is seen at 10,500.
9:05 AM
Technical calls
LIC HOUSING FINANCE – BUY
CMP: Rs 569.50
STOP LOSS: Rs 540
TARGET: Rs 600
9:02 AM Wall Street update
Wall Street’s main indexes dipped on Wednesday, pausing after recent record highs as both houses of Congress approved a long-anticipated tax overhaul.
The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives gave final approval to a sweeping tax bill, which will be the largest overhaul of the U.S. tax code in 30 years. The Senate had already voted in favor of the bill.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.1 points, or 0.11% to 24,726.65, the S&P 500 lost 2.22 points, or 0.08% to 2,679.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.89 points, or 0.04% to 6,960.96.
8:53 AM
Asian markets
Asian markets were subdued tracking lower closing on Wall Street. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1% in thin trade, while Australian stocks lost 0.3%. Japan's Nikkei eased 0.3% though a softening yen should provide some support to exporters.
8:51 AM
Singapore Nifty
At 8:50 am, SGX Nifty was trading at 10,460, down 8 points or 0.08%, indicating flat start to the market.
8:49 AM Good Morning!
Welcome to Business Standard's market liveblog.
First Published: Thu, December 21 2017. 09:17 IST
