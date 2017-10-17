MARKETS LIVE: Key things to track before opening bell

The benchmark indices are expected to open lower tracking mixed trend seen in Asian amrkets even as all three major US stock indices rose to record closing highs on Monday.

Back home, stock specific moves will take precedence as over 20 companies are scheduled to report their for September quarter. These include Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, ACC, Wipro, Tata Sponge, Atul and Blue Dart, among others.

On Monday, foreign investors sold equities worth Rs 30 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 272 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.