MARKETS LIVE: Key things to track before opening bell
SI Reporter |
New Delhi
Last Updated at October 17, 2017 08:53 IST
The benchmark indices are expected to open lower tracking mixed trend seen in Asian amrkets even as all three major US stock indices rose to record closing highs on Monday.
Back home, stock specific moves will take precedence as over 20 companies are scheduled to report their earnings
for September quarter. These include Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, ACC, Wipro, Tata Sponge, Atul and Blue Dart, among others.
On Monday, foreign investors sold equities worth Rs 30 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 272 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.
8:52 AM Wall Street update
All three major US stock indices rose to record closing highs on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average less than 50 points below 23,000, ahead of a long list of earnings this week and as financial shares recovered from last week’s losses.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 85.24 points, or 0.37% to close at 22,956.96, the S&P 500 gained 4.47 points, or 0.18% to 2,557.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.20 points, or 0.28% to 6,624.01.
8:51 AM
Welcome to Business Standard's market liveblog.
First Published: Tue, October 17 2017. 08:40 IST
