MARKETS LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open flat; Infy buyback fails to cheer Street
Catch all live market action here
9:15 AM Nifty outlook by Geojit Financial Services
A 100-point range is expected to hold today’s moves, with low chances of directional moves even in the event of penetration of this range. Oscillators in 4 hours charts look neutral supporting this view, while ADX indicates that strength of the trend has weakened considerably, setting up room for volatility.
9:11 AM Infosys buyback
Infosys on Saturday announced that it would buy back shares of up to Rs 13,000 crore, or 4.92 per cent, from investors at Rs 1,150 per share. The buyback price is a 24.5 per cent premium over Friday’s closing price of Rs 923. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS
9:09 AM Pre-open trade
The S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 31,609, up 85 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 9,865, up 28 points in pre-open trade.
9:03 AM Bearish on Engineers India and DHFL, says Angel Broking. READ MORE
8:54 AM Asian markets
sian markets were tentative. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.07%, while Japan's Nikkei was off 0.4%. China's Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng indices added 0.2% each. Taiwan's TSEC was little changed.
8:51 AM Wall Street on Friday
US stocks lost ground on Friday to end lower following a White House-focused week that raised more questions about the Trump administration's ability to implement its pro-growth agenda. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 76.22 points, or 0.35% to close at 21,674.51, the S&P 500 lost 4.46 points, or 0.18% to 2,425.55 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.39 points, or 0.09% to 6,216.53.
8:49 AM Good Morning!
Welcome to Business Standard's market live blog.
