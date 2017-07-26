TRENDING ON BS
Buy Jain Irrigation and Cholamandalam Investment & Finance: HDFC Securities
MARKETS LIVE: Nifty likely to open below 10,000 ahead of Fed outcome

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

The benchmark indices are expected to open flat ahead of the derivatives expiry of the July series due tomorrow, while investors will also react to the weak quarterly earnings of the heavyweight Bharti Airtel. Cautious sentiment ahead of the US Federal Resrve's policy outcome will also set the market direction.

The Fed concludes a two-day meeting later on Wednesday, and is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged.

With a rate hike not in the picture this time, the focus will be on the Fed's statement, with markets looking for signs of when the US central bank will begin paring its massive bond holdings and next raise rates.

8:57 AM Buy Jain Irrigation and Cholamandalam Investment & Finance, says HDFC Securities. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

8:56 AM

Nifty outlook from Angel Broking 
 
On the higher degree charts, 9,750-10,050 is a cluster of strong resistance zone for Nifty and hence, traders are continuously advised to remain light on positions. The intraday support zone for the Nifty is at 9,949-9,919.

8:54 AM FII/DII data

On Tuesday, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 270 crore, while the domestic institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 209 crore. 

Foreign flows surpass last year's tally

8:52 AM

Rollovers 
 
Rollover activity saw pick up in IT (42%/22%) and Oil & Gas (40%/22%) on the D-2. Counters where rolls have picked up are TCS (59%/26%), JSW Steel (61%/29%) and Glenmark Pharma (46%/16%).

8:49 AM

Rollovers 
 
On Tuesday, market-wide rollovers moved to 37% which was a tad lower than the average rollovers of 38% of the last three series, while Nifty rollovers came in at 38% as compared to the average rollovers of 43% of the last three series.  

8:44 AM

Singapore Nifty
 
At 8:42 am, the SGX Nifty was trading at 9,982, up 9 points or 0.09%. 

