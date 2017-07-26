MARKETS LIVE: Nifty likely to open below 10,000 ahead of Fed outcome

The benchmark indices are expected to open flat ahead of the derivatives expiry of the July series due tomorrow, while investors will also react to the weak quarterly earnings of the heavyweight Cautious sentiment ahead of the US Federal Resrve's policy outcome will also set the market direction.

The Fed concludes a two-day meeting later on Wednesday, and is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged.

With a rate hike not in the picture this time, the focus will be on the Fed's statement, with looking for signs of when the US central bank will begin paring its massive bond holdings and next raise rates.