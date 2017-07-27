MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty near 10,100 ahead of July F&O expiry

The Street looks to be cautiously optimistic awaiting the 67 to be reported today ahead of the July F&O expiry. Biocon, Maruti Suzuki, ITC, ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy’s, Exide Industries, Glenmark Pharma, and Idea Cellular are few of the companies which will report the earning later today.

Benchmark indices continue trading higher with crossing the 10,100-mark and over 100 points higher on Thursday tracking positive handover from the US after Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and said it expected to start winding down its massive holdings of bonds "relatively soon" in a sign of confidence in the US economy.

12:32 PM Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), YES Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki India and Eicher Motors from the Nifty 50 index hit their respective new highs on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday. Click here for detailed report

12:09 PM YES Bank surged 5% to Rs 1,797, extending its Wednesday’s 6% rally on NSE, after the bank’s gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) has come down by Rs 654 crore in absolute terms and 55 bps QoQ to 0.97% during April-June (Q1FY18) quarter.

11:43 AM Nifty Bank hits record high



Nifty Bank gains over 300 points to hit record high of 25,011 led by gains in YES Bank, Indusind Bank, HDFC Bank and IDFC Bank

11:28 AM Maruti Suzuki gains over 1% ahead of June quarter results





10:58 AM

Emkay Global on HCL Tech results

We maintain our positive view on HCL Technologies and believe it would continue to deliver sector-leading growth over FY17-20E. We currently have an Accumulate rating on the stock and may review our estimates post the earnings call today

10:50 AM Nifty hits 10,100 on back of strong earnings optimism, Fed's dovish stance and hope of interest rate cut in the coming RBI policy meet

10:41 AM Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate rose nearly 9% intraday post its removal from the F&O ban

10:18 AM At 10:15, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 32,586, up 204 points while the broader Nifty50 index 10,091 up 70 points.

In broader markets, BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices gained 0.5% and 0.2% respectively.

10:05 AM HDFC gained 3% on 18% growth in the overall loan book on an Assets Under Management (AUM) basis in Q1.

9:45 AM All sectoral indices except Nifty Pharma trade in green. Nifty Realty gains the most, up 1.5%, followed by Nifty IT (up 0.9%), Nifty Financial Services (up 0.8%) and Nifty Bank (up 0.8%)

9:27 AM HCL Tech up 3.7% as company maintains FY18 guidance, reports earnings in line with estimates





9:22 AM Top gainers and losers on BSE Sensex





Source: BSE

9:18 AM At 9:17 am the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 32,512, up 130 points while the broader Nifty50 index 10,068 up 47 points.



In broader markets, BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices were in line with the frontline indices, up 0.5% each.

9:16 AM

Benchmark indices continued the bull run, opening higher on Thursday with Nifty crosiing 10,050-mark and Sensex up over 100 points as US Fed kept the rates steady, softening its stance on inflation that promised to keep US interest rates low for longer.

Back home, optimism on corporate earnings also kept the sentiment going ahead of the July F&O Expiry.

9:05 AM Markets open higher in pre-open trade following Asian stocks on dovish comments by the US Federal Reserve. Nifty crosses the 10,050-mark while Sensex was trading up by over 100 points.

9:03 AM Stocks to watch





Axis Bank: The private lender will buy digital payments platform Freecharge

Capital First: The RBI has said that the FII investment in Capital First has crossed limit of 24%.

8:59 AM HCL Tech announce earnings





IT major HCL Technologies will be in focus in today's trade after the company reported a 10.7% sequential fall in net profit at Rs 2,210 crore for the June quarter. Revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% QoQ to Rs 12,149 crore. This was 7.2% higher than the previous quarter on YoY basis.

8:55 AM Top trading ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher





GUJARAT ALKALIES & CHEMICALS - BUY

CMP: Rs 412.95

TARGET: Rs 445





EROS MEDIA - BUY CMP: Rs 242.55 TARGET: Rs 270 STOP LOSS: Rs 215 STOP LOSS: Rs 390

BHUSHAN STEEL - BUY

CMP: Rs 74.80

TARGET: Rs 85





Click here for detailed report STOP LOSS: Rs 65

8:53 AM Fed keeps rates steady





The Fed kept its benchmark lending rate in a target range of 1.00% to 1.25%, as expected, and said it was on track to continue the slow path of monetary tightening that has lifted rates by a percentage point since 2015.

In a statement following a two-day policy meeting, the US central bank's rate-setting committee indicated the economy was growing moderately and job gains had been solid.

"The committee expects to begin implementing its balance sheet normalization program relatively soon," the Fed said, adding that it would follow a plan outlined in June to trim its holdings of US Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

8:50 AM

67 companies to report Q1 results today



Biocon, Maruti Suzuki, ITC, ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy’s, Exide Industries, Glenmark Pharma, Idea Cellular, ONGC, Tata Coffee, Tata Elxsi are among the 67 companies to report their earnings today

8:49 AM

Market-wide rollovers at 54%



Market-wide rollovers stood at 54% till Wednesday, lower than the average rollovers of 57% seen in the last three series. On the other hand, Nifty rollovers stood at 49%, which were lower compared with the average rollover of 56% in the last three series.

8:48 AM

Oil jumps to near eight-week high

Oil prices rose to near eight-week highs, with Brent crude futures above $50 a barrel, as a much steeper than expected decline in US inventories encouraged hopes the global crude glut would recede.

8:47 AM

SGX Nifty

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 11 points higher at 10,042 indicating a positive opening for the domestic market.

8:45 AM Asian stocks soared





Stocks, bonds and commodities were all on a roll in Asia on Thursday as bulls scented a softening in the Federal Reserve's confidence on inflation that promised to keep US interest rates low for longer.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.5% to heights not seen since January 2008. It has gained nearly 5% so far this month.

South Korea added 0.6% and Australia 0.2%, while Japan's Nikkei was kept flat by a firmer yen.

8:44 AM

Dollar hits 13-month low

The dollar touched its lowest level in more than a year against a basket of currencies after the release of the Federal Reserve's policy statement following its July meeting.

8:43 AM

Wall Street hits record high

US markets ended at fresh closing high in overnight trade after the US Fed kept interest rates unchanged and on strong earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 97.58 points, or 0.45%, to 21,711.01, the S&P 500 gained 0.7 points, or 0.03%, to 2,477.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.57 points, or 0.16%, to 6,422.75.