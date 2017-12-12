MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before the opening bell

Benchmark indices are likely to open flat following Asian shares, that took a breather on Tuesday after three straight sessions of gains, with consolidating in the hope an upswing in global growth could outlast a likely hike in US borrowing costs this week.

Back home, Investors await retail data which likely breached the central bank's 4.0% medium-term target in November after unseasonably heavy rains sent food prices soaring, a Reuters poll showed.

In the poll of more than 30 economists, annual consumer inflation, due to be released later today, was seen surging to a 13-month high of 4.20% in November from October's 3.58%.

are also hoping for a big success by Prime Minister and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in assembly elections in Gujarat, with tens of thousands voting in the first stage of the polls on Saturday.

A victory would help boost the government’s re-election prospects during general elections in 2019 and reinforce its reform agenda, although analysts said it was already being priced into markets, making the margin of a win crucial to further boost shares.