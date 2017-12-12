JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before the opening bell

Catch all live market action here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, WPI, inflation, BJP, Gujarat elections, Asia

Benchmark indices are likely to open flat following Asian shares, that took a breather on Tuesday after three straight sessions of gains, with markets consolidating in the hope an upswing in global growth could outlast a likely hike in US borrowing costs this week.

Back home, Investors await retail inflation data which likely breached the central bank's 4.0% medium-term target in November after unseasonably heavy rains sent food prices soaring, a Reuters poll showed.

In the poll of more than 30 economists, annual consumer inflation, due to be released later today, was seen surging to a 13-month high of 4.20% in November from October's 3.58%.

Markets are also hoping for a big success by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in assembly elections in Gujarat, with tens of thousands voting in the first stage of the polls on Saturday.

A victory would help boost the government’s re-election prospects during general elections in 2019 and reinforce its reform agenda, although analysts said it was already being priced into markets, making the margin of a win crucial to further boost shares.

8:48 AM Good Morning!

Welcome to market's live blog. Catch all live market action here
First Published: Tue, December 12 2017. 08:47 IST

