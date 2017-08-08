MARKETS LIVE: Sensex to open higher as Asian markets near decade peaks
The markets
are expected to open higher on Tuesday as Asian markets
neared decade peaks thanks to optimism on the global economy and a rash of records on Wall Street.
Investors also await the Chinese trade figures due later today, which are forecast to show further strength in both exports and imports, likely whipping up more froth in commodity prices.
Back home, stock specific moves will be key as several corporate earnings will set the market direction. Jindal Steel, Bank of India, Astrazeneca, IL&FS Transport, NCC, Tata Chemicals, Thermax, Usha Martin and Muthoot Finance are scheduled to report their Q1 numbers today.
8:49 AM
COMMENT: Amar Ambani, head of research at IIFL on Tata Steel
Tata Steel Q1 FY18’s strong outperformance was led by European operations and forex gains. We maintain our positive view on the company post the Q1 FY18 performance as operating performance in Europe is expected to be robust on the back of restructuring measures taken by the company, revival in global steel prices and anti-dumping measures implemented in European region.
Domestic operations’ performance would improve from higher output from Kalinganagar and increase in share of exports. Debt levels are expected to decline led by selling of non-core assets, lower cash burn in Europe and strong cash flows in the domestic operations. We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 695.
8:48 AM Singapore Nifty
At 8:45 am, SGX Nifty, the Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange, were trading at 10,100, up 11 points of 0.11%.
8:46 AM Good Morning!
Welcome to Business Standard's market blog. Catch all live market action here.
